Kim Gentry Meyer

Raising money to help the local homeless

FALMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrs. Massachusetts for America and Lilly Pulitzer hosts

Shop and Share for to help the growing homeless community

With an increase of homelessness in Massachusetts, Kim Gentry Meyer, Mrs. Massachusetts for America and Lilly Pulitzer will host a Shop and Share Event for Belonging To Each Other on February 27, 2021, at all Lilly Pulitzer clothing boutiques throughout the state. In Massachusetts, the number of people experiencing homelessness and housing instability remains very high Of the 18,471 people counted as experiencing homelessness, 917 people were identified as veterans.

Lilly Pulitzer will donate 10% of all proceeds to Belonging To Each Other. Shoppers will also have an opportunity to meet Kim Gentry Meyers, Mrs. Massachusetts for America from 11:30AM — 12:30PM at 18 Market Street, Mashpee MA, from 2:00PM — 3:00PM at 199 Main Street, Falmouth MA. Social distance guidelines will be enforced at all times.

“This event is so important because this continues to be an issue especially now during Covid-19 where so many in the community are losing their jobs and homes due to our struggling economy,” said Mrs. Massachusetts. “I”m so thrilled that an amazing brand like Lilly Pulitzer has agreed to partner with me to help our community.”

"Attendees will be offered a special gift with purchase” said Meredith Walantis, Store Manager at Mashpee Commons location. “ We are excited to host this event for a great cause”.

About Belonging To Each Other

Belonging To Each Other is a non-profit organization base in Falmouth, MA. Their mission is to provide housing to the homeless neighbors during the cold weather months. www.bteofalmouth.com

Kim Gentry Meyer, Mrs. Massachusetts for America

https://www.kimgentrymeyer.com/home

Media Contact:

Ilsy J Hoo

Public Relations, Accomplished Women LLC

ilsyjhoo@gmail.com

www.ilsyjhoo.com