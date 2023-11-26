Really Big Coloring Books® surpasses $10 Million in Funds Raised by Groups, Clubs and Businesses across the USA
The company's large format coloring book line has raised over $10 Million dollars for local Groups, Clubs and Businesses across America.
Founder and CEO Wayne Bell, "Have you ever noticed a Lions®, Kiwanis®, an Optimist® Club, a school team, a scouting or any group doing a local fund raiser with a Really Big Coloring Book? Well, that is one of the products we manufacture. We have numerous six figure selling books; ABC's, Dinosaurs, Under Water Adventures, Butterfly's and Birds, Zoo Animals, Agriculture Books, Fairy Tales and Nursery Rhymes, Twas’ the Night Before Christmas and United We Stand to name a few. Our company designs and manufactures high quality large-format coloring books which groups resell in their communities, and they more than double their money".
The Malvern Arkansas Lions Club was featured in an article by the Malvern Daily Record on November 24th, 2023. The news source quoted "The largest fundraiser for the local club is selling Really Big Coloring Books® year-round. In the last 17 years they (the Lions Club members) have sold over 15,000 books with all the profit benefiting Malvernites and surrounding communities. Lions Club member Kinney Black has ordered, helped run, coordinate, and sponsor the Lions fundraiser for 17 years. The club donates to the World Services for the Blind in Little Rock, Ark. They also donate to Mid-South Hospital in Memphis, TN, including the JROTC leadership program for youth. As well as leader dogs for the blind, the blind camp sponsorships, and other groups. Kinney Black says, "The Really Big Coloring Books sell themselves. The quality, the price, the service. We wish we had found Wayne Bell, his crew, and the Really Big Coloring Books® years earlier. Their product line makes all this possible."
Kenton Kiwanis Club of Kenmore, NY member Joe Greco stated, "We raise up to two thousand dollars a year for the James V. Ryan Paramedic Foundation, providing medical services for the Town of Tonawanda and the Village of Kenmore in New York. The Really Big Coloring Books® are high quality, the product is well received year after year. The kids and parents love the Really Big Coloring Books® and purchase from our Kiwanis Club yearly. The book design includes nice artwork, games, activities and the product line is always fresh."
Selling the large format coloring books groups average of $4 to $8 dollars profit per book sold. All books carry ISBN numbers, are registered into the Library of Congress and have been reviewed by teachers and educators to maintain quality standards expected by the fundraising communities. The company also produces a line of books for the retail industry and designs custom or private labeled books.
Continued Bell, " Our company is often able to extend billing terms to groups that want to fundraise. They order their books, sell the books, and then pay their invoices. People within this industry have always been honest, easy to work with and they are organized. In essence, they pay their bills and often come back for additional books. It’s an easy task to raise funds with coloring books”. All the coloring books are designed and manufactured in St. Louis, MO.
