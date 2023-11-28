MISSD Seeks Support to Combat Akathisia and Save Lives

A veteran pets his service dog

K9s for Veterans provides therapeutic service dogs and supports initiatives that improve veterans' quality of life.

Akathisia Stories interviews experts by experience to help others be safer and better informed.

Akathisia is a medication-induced disorder that can cause self-harm, violence, and iatrogenic suicide.

We invite you to join us in this crucial endeavor. Your donation can help extend the reach of akathisia awareness, reduce avoidable suffering, and save lives.”
— Wendy Dolin, MISSD Founder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On this Giving Tuesday, the Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) seeks your support for a critical mission: increasing awareness of akathisia, a potentially life-threatening disorder often overlooked in healthcare settings.

"Akathisia is characterized by an intense and overwhelming sense of inner and outer restlessness," said MISSD founder Wendy Dolin. "Misdiagnoses or mistreatment can lead to devastating consequences, including severe psychological distress, self-harm, violence, and avoidable deaths. By educating the public and healthcare professionals about the causes and symptoms of akathisia, we can help ensure that those affected receive appropriate diagnosis and care."

MISSD works to increase akathisia knowledge in the US and globally. Efforts include mass transit advertisements to spark awareness. The foundation was the first nonprofit approved to run public health advertisements on Salt Lake City trains and buses. Following the success of its London Tube campaign, MISSD co-sponsored similar awareness advertisements in Ireland and Northern Ireland. Its latest campaign aims to help veterans and military personnel seeking therapeutic mental health care. K9s for Veterans founder, Michael Tellerino, and Dolin discuss their collaboration and the need for military outreach in the recent Akathisia Stories podcast.

As an authentic grassroots 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, MISSD stands out for its commitment to integrity and transparency, operating without financial support from the pharmaceutical industry. The foundation relies on the generosity of individual donors, grants, and community contributions.

"We invite you to join us in this crucial endeavor. Your donation can help extend the reach of akathisia awareness, reduce avoidable suffering, and save lives," said Dolin. "Together, we can work to ensure that no one suffers in silence and that the symptoms of akathisia are diagnosed and addressed before it's too late."

Every contribution can help make a positive difference for many. Please visit MISSD.co to donate, learn more, and take the free, one-hour, accredited akathisia course.

Akathisia and the Military: Vets Bravely Share their Adverse Experiences



The Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) is a unique 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the memory of Stewart and other victims of akathisia by raising awareness and educating the public about the dangers of akathisia. MISSD aims to ensure that people suffering from akathisia's symptoms are accurately diagnosed so that needless deaths are prevented. A website, educational materials and support of conferences helps raise awareness and knowledge of akathisia and medication-induced suicides. It's important to note that MISSD is not anti-drug and recognizes that prescription drugs can be positive and life-saving for many individuals. We are for truth in disclosure, honesty in reporting and legitimate drug trials.


