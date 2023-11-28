Treedom's Giving Tuesday Triumph: More Than 650,000 Volunteer Hours and Counting
Student Volunteers Improve Communities and Receive Important Life Lessons (And Scholarships!)
We are so proud of our students for their commitment to service. Their dedication to making a difference in the world is an inspiration to us all.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, on Giving Tuesday, Treedom is thrilled to announce that its incredible student community has collectively submitted more than 650,000 volunteer hours in service to their communities. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the power of giving back and the impact that young people can make on the world.
Treedom, an organization that provides scholarships to students who make a positive difference in their community through volunteering, has always believed in the importance of community service.
The company's unique scholarship model not only recognizes academic excellence but also values the dedication of students to actively contributing to the improvement of their communities.
"We are so proud of our students for their commitment to service," said Michael Kadisha, the Founder of Treedom. "Their dedication to making a difference in the world is an inspiration to us all."
“The diversity of our students' volunteer work is truly awe-inspiring," Kadisha continued. "From tree planting and local clean-up initiatives to tutoring underserved youth and championing sustainable development projects, our students are making a real impact on the world."
In addition to the quantity of hours, Treedom also celebrates the quality of experiences gained by its students as they embark on a journey of personal growth, cultural understanding, and social enrichment.
Treedom's scholarship model encourages experiences that elevate social and cultural understanding, fostering well-rounded individuals ready to make a positive impact on the world.
On this Giving Tuesday, Treedom invites everyone to join in celebrating the achievements of its student community and to look forward to a future where the spirit of giving continues to flourish.
About Treedom
Treedom provides scholarships to underserved students who demonstrate a commitment to academic excellence and community service. The organization's unique scholarship model encourages students to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact on the world.
