Submit Release
News Search

There were 173 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,758 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Use of Explosives

VSP News Release - Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 23B3005185

TROOPER: Tpr. Ryan Criss

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 11/25/2023 at approximately 1630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cleveland Ave, Shaftsbury, VT, 05262

VIOLATIONS: Possession and Use of Explosives – T13 V.S.A. 1606

 

ACCUSED: Anthony Sfogliano

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to assist the Shaftsbury Fire Department with a reported explosion on Cleveland Ave in the Town of Shaftsbury. Investigation revealed Anthony Sfogliano, 44, from Shaftsbury, VT, had used an explosive known as Tannerite without a permit/license to do so. It should be noted nobody was injured in this incident.

 

Anthony was issued and released on a citation to answer the offense above at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: January 29th, 2023, at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Use of Explosives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more