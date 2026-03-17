TRAFFIC ALERT 140 Cilley Hill Rd Jericho [LOCAL TOWN ROAD]
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
WILLISTON BARRACKS
NEWS RELEASE - HIGHWAY/TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION
CILLEY HILL RD IN JERICHO WILL BE OBSTRUCTED WHILE A TOW TRUCK TAKES CARE OF A VEHICLE CRASH.
IT IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR AN HOUR OR LESS.
SPECIFIC DETAILS ARE NOT YET AVAILABLE AND ANY UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE.
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES. PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.
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