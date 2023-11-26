Balfour Capital Group & Harley Street Healthcare Group Unite for Innovative Digital Securities in Healthcare Sector
EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group, under the visionary leadership of Chief Investment Officer Steven Alain Lawrence, is delighted to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Harley Street Healthcare Group. This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment in the world of healthcare investment, bringing together the expertise of two industry leaders to foster innovation, promote wellness, and revolutionize the healthcare landscape.
At the heart of this partnership is the visionary leadership of Sanjeev Kumar, Founder/Chief Visionary Officer of Harley Street Health Care Group. Assetera Capital Markets, which is among the first fully regulated platforms for digital securities in the EU/EEA. Assetera Capital Markets is licensed and supervised by the Austrian Financial Market Authority, providing both custodial and non-custodial peer-to-peer trading systems.
Elevating Healthcare Investment: The Power of Collaboration
Balfour Capital Group, known for its strategic investment endeavors, is embarking on a capital-raising journey under the guidance of Assetera Capital Markets' assertive approach to redefine the future of healthcare investments. This partnership brings together the financial acumen of Balfour Capital Group and the transformative vision of Harley Street Healthcare Group.
Capital Markets: Transforming Digital Securities
Assetera Capital Markets is a pioneering platform that allows retail, professional, and institutional clients to invest in and trade digital securities compliant with ESMA regulations. These securities encompass a wide range of assets, including stocks, bonds, funds, open-ended AIFs, derivatives, CFDs, loans, revenue participation, and more. Assetera Capital Markets truly embodies the principle that "Where you matter the most."
Harley of London: A Hub for Innovation and Wellness
Harley of London, a state-of-the-art center, serves as a sanctuary for free thinking, innovation, and personal and business development. It caters to the holistic needs of entrepreneurs and executives, addressing both their business and wellness requirements. This approach aligns with the belief that individual wellness is inextricably linked to corporate profitability, a principle underscored by the events of the recent pandemic.
A Vision of Healthcare Transformation
Balfour Capital Group's strategic partnership with Harley Street Healthcare Group, under the visionary guidance of Steven Alain Lawrence and with the dynamic leadership of Sanjeev Kumar at Harley Street Health Care , embodies a vision of healthcare transformation, financial innovation, and holistic wellness. This collaboration signifies a commitment to redefining the boundaries of healthcare investment and represents a crucial step toward a healthier and more prosperous future for all.
For additional information , interview requests, or further details, on this partnership Please Contact Johan Boos
Senior Wealth Manager - Strategic Partnership Manager Europe
Balfour Capital Group
+41 76 381 32 71
Johan Boos
