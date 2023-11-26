Unlocking the Power Within: A Transformative Evening with Author and Advocate Laurie Robinson Haden

ABWA Book Club Podcast Laurie Haden Robinson Author of "It's Time to Shine"

ABWA Book Club Presents an Intimate Convo with Author Laurie Robinson Haden

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking virtual interview on November 30, 2023, from 6-8 pm EST, the Association of Black Women Attorneys (ABWA) Book Club proudly presents an engaging and inspiring event. Join them for an insightful conversation featuring the accomplished lawyer and celebrated author Laurie Robinson Haden as she takes center stage to discuss her Amazon best-seller, "It's Time to Shine: A Guide for Professionals of Color on How to Advance Their Career."

Laurie Robinson Haden has left an indelible mark in legal circles and emerged as a powerful voice in literature. Her best-selling book is a beacon for professionals seeking guidance on navigating their careers with resilience and purpose. The event promises to delve into the transformative power of advocacy and the paramount importance of using one's voice to drive positive change in both professional and societal spheres.

Robinson Haden, an emerging pacesetter and gifted writer, embodies qualities of determination that pave the way for others. Her life story is a testament to resilience and the pursuit of a level playing field in the professional arena and beyond.

"No matter your life's challenge, remember that you're going to shine. No one can dim your light unless you permit them to do so," Laurie asserts. "We all have been equipped with gifts and talents that will shine through and bless those in our workplace, home, and community."

The Association of Black Women Attorneys (ABWA), a not-for-profit bar association founded in June 1976, plays a pivotal role in promoting and supporting black women attorneys' professional development and personal growth. Under the banner "Lift as We Rise," ABWA has been a home for black women attorneys in the New York Metro area, fostering a community dedicated to supporting one another's success.

Join the host, ABWA, for an evening of empowerment and enlightenment as Laurie Robinson Haden shares her insights on advocacy, resilience, and the journey to success. This event offers the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and connect with like-minded individuals committed to the principles of "Lift as We Rise."

About Laurie Robinson Haden:

Laurie Robinson Haden is a renowned attorney, accomplished author, and dynamic speaker known for her inspirational and empowering messages. She firmly believes that advocacy and using one's voice are essential tools for personal and societal betterment.

Let's unite to celebrate empowerment, resilience, and the unstoppable force within us all. See you there!