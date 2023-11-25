New Movie “Ending Real Fur” Sparks Calls for Enforcement of California’s Fur Sales Ban

Ending Real Fur is an award-winning film, free to watch on UnchainedTV. Ending Real Fur asks: Who are you wearing? The face of fur. UnChainedTV: Unchain Your Brain with life-changing FREE TV! Billboard is the site of Sunday, November 26 news conference

With the award-winning new film Ending Real Fur now streaming for free on UnchainedTV, LA's animal lovers gather under a huge billboard promoting the new movie

It is an entirely unnecessary waste of lives.” — Tim Gunn, Fashion Mentor

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the award-winning new film Ending Real Fur now streaming for free on UnchainedTV, LA's animal lovers are gathering under a huge billboard promoting the new movie. The sidewalk media event is happening on Sunday, November 26th at 3pm pacific on Beverly Blvd just west of La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles.

Along with celebrating the powerful film, featuring Tim Gunn of Making the Cut and Project Runway fame, the participants will offer proof that fabulous and fun fashion can be achieved without causing any animal to suffer for fur, leather, down, wool or any other animal-derived material.

Cruelty-Free Sidewalk Fashion Show Sunday, November 26th

To that end, participants will show up in lingerie and costume for a cruelty-free sidewalk fashion show. Amongst those attending, popular Hollywood nightclub dancer Lauren Chase, who will perform. County singer Simone Reyes, just off a performance at the Whiskey a Go Go, will also walk the red carpet.

News Conference to Demand California’s New Fur Sale Ban Be Enforced

Along with the festive street demo, a news conference will be held by Animal Alliance Network to make a serious point, namely that California’s historic ban on the sale of new fur products is not being strictly enforced. In January, 2023, California became the first state in the nation to ban the sale of new fur products. However, this past spring, when a California activist decided, on her own, to investigate whether the law was being enforced, she quickly found two stores that were still selling new fur products.

Animal Alliance Network is demanding that California's local, county and state law enforcement and government agencies take notice of the new law and make sure it is not being ignored. The organization also urges California-based news media to conduct their own investigations into this issue, noting that laws to protect animals, which are not followed or enforced, create a false sense of security amongst consumers that animals are not suffering, when they are.

With many European nations having already banned fur farming, with most top designers and brands having sworn off fur, this issue has hit a tipping point. Nevertheless, it’s estimated that, globally, 100 million animals are still dying for fur yearly. This is what fashion legend Tim Gunn is determined to stop once and for all.



“I was so disarmed by how tiny a mink is and how many of these things go into making a coat,” explains Gunn in the film Ending Real Fur. The style icon and TV host shares a heartbreaking experience he had when visiting a fox fur farm, saying, “The fox experience just did me in. In fact, I’ll be honest, I went back to my hotel and wept.”



With so many fur-free fabric options on the market, Gunn encourages fashion designers and consumers to go faux or go home! “Anyone who wants a fur-like garment can go to faux sources,” explains Gunn. “You’ve got to ask the potent moral and ethical questions on this topic, what’s the right thing to do? I really believe it is an entirely unnecessary waste of lives.”



Ending Real Fur also features the man who could end fur farming in Canada. Jewelry magnate Taimoor Choudhry’s transformation from a conspicuous consumer of luxury goods to a passionate anti-fur activist starts when he asks a simple question: "Who am I wearing?" It turns out his fur trim is from a dog. Being a dog lover, this upends his world and propels him on a journey that finds him going undercover, and even wearing a wire, to a fur market. He ultimately ends up convincing a lawmaker to write a bill to ban fur farming in Canada. This documentary’s goal is to make that proposed legislation the law of the land in Canada and beyond.



Along with Choudhry and Gunn, Arch Enemy lead vocalist Alissa White-Gluz appears in the film as an anti-fur protester along with many leaders in the animal rights world, from PETA’s Ingrid Newkirk to Chris DeRose of Last Chance for Animals.



The film, from Arise Productions, is streaming for free on UnchainedTV. UnchainedTV is a nonprofit, free, streaming TV network. UnchainedTV is downloadable on phones via the app store or on TVs via Amazon Fire Stick, Roku device or Apple TV device. UnchainedTV is available for download on all Samsung TVs. It can also be viewed online at:

https://watch.unchainedtv.com/browse.