Craig Stevens and Genesis 360, LLC Make Economic Impact on Multiple Communities throughout the Southeast Region.
The construction, maintenance and IT company's economic benefits extend beyond mere numbers; they translate into real opportunities to improve communities.
Genesis 360, LLC is honored to have made the Baton Rouge Business Report's Top 100 Private Companies. Not only did the company make the list, it had the highest revenue percentage increase out of all 100 private companies ( a 193% sales increase over the prior year).
A two-time recipient of the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Company in America, Genesis 360, LLC, creates jobs, empowers communities, and spreads economic success.
Since 2011, Genesis 360, LLC, has remained committed to the community, helping businesses and residents grow and thrive. “Creating an impact wherever we work is our priority. We are more than a comprehensive business solutions company. When we impact people's lives, we change the community around us. That's how we can change the world for a better place. That's what life is all about. We take pride in improving lives, communities, and the world,” said Craig Stevens, founder and president of Genesis, 360, LLC. "Our goal is to bless our employees by offering a caring, stable, and fun work environment. We maintain a dependable, high-performing vendor network and achieve all this while staying true to our values: integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do. Our vision is to become the preferred workplace for those who want to achieve more in life and do not mind working for it!"
In the past decade, Genesis 360, LLC, expanded into four divisions: construction, ground maintenance, building maintenance, and IT services, providing jobs and opportunities. "Our company's mission is to add value to our worldwide network of customers by providing all-inclusive Maintenance, Construction & IT Services, allowing the customer to focus on their core business," Stevens added. "We strive to be the Amazon of construction."
While doing construction work on the Morganza Spillway for the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Stevens realized how the work Genesis, 360, LLC, was doing was impacting lives. "One Friday, while I was distributing pay, I remember as I handed a check to one of my lead truckers, she immediately called her son, who was attending Southeastern University, and said, 'I've got your tuition money'. That helped me understand the impact of providing jobs in our community," he said
About Craig Stevens
Craig Stevens, a native of Opelousas, Louisiana, served 25 years in the Air Force and retired as a Captain in the 93rd Bomb Squadron. In 2011, he started Genesis 360, LLC, as a parking lot striping company, and it has grown into a one-stop shop for maintenance, construction, and IT services. Stevens earned his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and graduated from Leadership Ascension, New Orleans Emerging Leaders, and the American Academy of Entrepreneurs. A proud community supporter, Stevens has served on the boards of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club, Dream Teachers, BREC, Home Builders Association, the Better Business Bureau, LABI, and C100. He is a Rotarian and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
About Genesis 360, LLC
Genesis 360, LLC, is a veteran-owned maintenance and construction service company. Since its establishment in 2011, the Louisiana company has experienced phenomenal growth and added offices throughout the United States. Its goal is to become the Amazon of maintenance, construction, and IT for commercial businesses and governmental agencies. The company offers numerous services, from landscaping, janitorial, new build and remodel construction sites, construction project management, building and ground maintenance, and IT services.
To learn more about Craig A. Stevens and Genesis 360, LLC, please call (225) 283-4843 or visit https://genesis360llc.com/
