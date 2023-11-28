Viral Instagram Reel on Nuclear Survival Reveals a Troubled Gen Z
Kieram is a first aid instructor based in Tampa Florida, who’s gathered over 5 million followers on social media over the past 2 years by creating quirky and informative survival videos.
Kieram Litchfield’s latest viral video with life-saving information about how to survive a nuclear bomb reveals an interested but hopeless Gen Z
If we want to reach this generation and effectively equip them, we need to change how we educate.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A nuclear bomb has just exploded but you’re safely outside the blast-zone radius, you’ve only got 15 minutes to shelter before fallout hits the ground”, says Kieram in the intro of his video.
Survival Expert, Kieram Litchfield walks viewers through what he coined as the "6 S's of nuclear fallout survival". The video provides vital information on sheltering, sanitizing, securing, and gathering supplies, which applied can greatly increase the chance of survival during a nuclear disaster.
“I started creating videos on Instagram and TikTok about nuclear disasters in March 2021, when the Ukraine War started, with the goal to calm the public and empower them with education. There is a lot of confusion and false information about nuclear fallout and radioactive materials”, Kieram said.
“The response from my audience has been tremendous. But I have noticed a trend. Whether it’s CPR, first aid, or natural disaster survival, when there are more than 3 steps, viewers go into apathy, and don’t even want to bother learning, even if it is life-saving knowledge!”, he continued.
Some comments left by Gen Z viewers on the video have raised concerns about a larger social issue – an apathetic attitude towards life and a future in a post-nuclear world. Here are a few notable comments from viewers:
- "Ngl, just gonna make a fallout snow angel and hope the radiation makes me into a Godzilla monster."
- "Nah, I'm just gonna watch the pretty colors in the sky and die. I don't have the willpower to last anything like that. Great tutorial tho👍"
- "If I see a nuclear alert, I'm going to the blast zone. Instantly being vaporized is the best way to go."
These comments underscore a broader issue of hopelessness and apathy among some Gen Z individuals, which extends beyond the context of the video. While Kieram's intent is to empower people with essential survival skills, it's clear that there is a need for addressing the mental health and well-being of a generation grappling with challenges unique to their era.
“If we want to reach this generation and effectively equip them, we need to change how we educate.”, Kieram concluded.
Kieram remains committed to providing life-saving information and support to those willing to learn and prepare for emergencies. His hope is that, over time, these messages of preparedness and resilience will inspire positive change and encourage a more proactive approach to life's challenges.
