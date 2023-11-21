White phosphorous burn treatment video goes viral on TikTok
Kieram has only been uploading first aid videos since March 2022 and in that time, gathered over 4 million followers
"I know there is a lot of controversy on the topic of whether or not white phosphorous is being used in the war but regardless, everyone on this planet needs to know how to treat burns.", Kieram said.
— Kieram Litchfield
White phosphorous burns are considerably more complex than a typical burn from a fire. In his TikTok and Instagram video tutorial which has over 3 million views so far on social media, Kieram explains the actions someone must take immediately to prevent further injury and death.
"Firstly, dumping water on it only pauses the burn, as soon as the water washes away, the chemical reacts with the air and it re-ignites itself. Secondly, it is sticky waxy substance, so it is hard to get off. Thirdly, it burns holes straight through the flesh. And lastly, the phosphorous chemical gets into the blood stream, so even after the burns are over, it is possible to have a heart attack, damaged liver, kidneys and more.
With over 9000 comments, viewers responded with gratitude, one commenting, "… Thank you for posting this. This is so terrible people need to know this but thank you for spreading helpful information".
Kieram's white phosphorous video builds upon his prior burn treatment videos, one of which has been viewed over 40 million times across social media. In this video, Kieram comprehensively covers the proper treatment for various types of burns. Whether it's a first-degree burn or a more severe chemical burn, Kieram is equipping the masses with the essential knowledge to ensure survival.
His mission extends beyond burns, aiming to ensure that everyone is well-prepared for disaster situations. Kieram emphasizes basic first aid skills and managing more significant injuries to keep individuals alive until professional help arrives.
Kieram also has a first aid guide which is available to the public for free. Click here to access it.
