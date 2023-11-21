Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,271 in the last 365 days.

White phosphorous burn treatment video goes viral on TikTok

Screen shots of Kieram's white phosphorous burn treatment video

Kieram has only been uploading first aid videos since March 2022 and in that time, gathered over 4 million followers

Kieram's TikTok account was the fastest growing account in Q1, 2022, thanks to his quirky and helpful first aid videos.

Kieram's TikTok account was the fastest growing account in Q1, 2022, thanks to his quirky and helpful first aid videos.

I know there is a lot of controversy on the topic of whether or not white phosphorous is being used in the war but regardless, everyone on this planet needs to know how to treat burns.”
— Kieram Litchfield
TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "I know there is a lot of controversy on the topic of whether or not white phosphorous is being used in the war but regardless, everyone on this planet needs to know how to treat burns.", Kieram said.

White phosphorous burns are considerably more complex than a typical burn from a fire. In his TikTok and Instagram video tutorial which has over 3 million views so far on social media, Kieram explains the actions someone must take immediately to prevent further injury and death.

"Firstly, dumping water on it only pauses the burn, as soon as the water washes away, the chemical reacts with the air and it re-ignites itself. Secondly, it is sticky waxy substance, so it is hard to get off. Thirdly, it burns holes straight through the flesh. And lastly, the phosphorous chemical gets into the blood stream, so even after the burns are over, it is possible to have a heart attack, damaged liver, kidneys and more.

With over 9000 comments, viewers responded with gratitude, one commenting, "… Thank you for posting this. This is so terrible people need to know this but thank you for spreading helpful information".

Kieram's white phosphorous video builds upon his prior burn treatment videos, one of which has been viewed over 40 million times across social media. In this video, Kieram comprehensively covers the proper treatment for various types of burns. Whether it's a first-degree burn or a more severe chemical burn, Kieram is equipping the masses with the essential knowledge to ensure survival.

His mission extends beyond burns, aiming to ensure that everyone is well-prepared for disaster situations. Kieram emphasizes basic first aid skills and managing more significant injuries to keep individuals alive until professional help arrives.

Kieram also has a first aid guide which is available to the public for free. Click here to access it.

Kieram Litchfield
email us here
Kieram Litchfield
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

White phosphorous burn treatment video goes viral on TikTok

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more