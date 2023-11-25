Cần Thơ set to host annual national logistics forum

VIETNAM, November 25 -

CẦN THƠ — The Việt Nam Logistics Forum 2023 to be held on December 1 with the theme "Logistics and Digital Transformation for the Mekong Delta" in Cần Thơ City is expected to gather 500 officials and some 2,000 business executives and scholars.

The annual event is organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and other agencies for promoting the development of logistics services, linking logistics with manufacturing, enhancing trade, and discussing the latest developments in logistic in Việt Nam and elsewhere.

The attendees this year will include Trần Tuấn Anh, Politburo member and head of the Central Economic Commission, representatives from the National Assembly, various government agencies and foreign organisations.

In its 11th edition this year, the forum will, besides a plenary session and thematic discussions, also include visits to Cần Thơ’s ports and logistics centres and firms.

The 2023 Việt Nam Logistics Report will be released at the event.

According to Trần Thanh Hải, deputy director of the import-export department, the forum is a tightly connected platform facilitating straightforward dialogues among government agencies at the central and local levels, industry business associations and businesses in the sector.

This year's edition is organised against the backdrop of several new developments like the implementation of new free trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the EU-Việt Nam FTA, the UK-Việt Nam FTA, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which require businesses to improve their competitiveness.

It will provide enterprises with an opportunity to get accurate information and actively participate in policymaking for the logistics industry. — VNS