The 5th World Science and Technology Development Forum Opens in Shenzhen
EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 24, the 5th World Science and Technology Development Forum (WSTDF) was officially opened in Shenzhen, China. Chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology, Wan Gang, Deputy Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, and Secretary of Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee, Meng Fanli, attended the main forum to deliver speeches. President of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations, Mustafa Balarabe Shehu, and Director Xia Zehan of the UNESCO Representative Office in China delivered speeches via video. Meng Qinghai, the official Vice Chairman of the Chinese Society for Science and Technology and Member of the Secretariat, hosted the speech section of the main forum.
In his speech, Wan Gang pointed out how essential peace and development are for a better quality life as the everlasting themes of humankind. In the future, there is a greater need for every nation worldwide to strengthen openness and collaboration on science and technology to address important international issues by together exploring possibilities in approaches and solutions and overcome the challenges of the times through unity. He called for the global science and technology community to learn from each other in collaborative discussions on new cutting-edge technological issues in the field. By pooling our strengths together, we shall build a new model for scientific governance and a new ecosystem defined by joint contribution and shared benefits. We need to commit to the principle of openness and mutually beneficial partnerships, deepen practical cooperation and exchanges to build consensus, inspire powerful scientific innovation, and together create a better future.
Following the guiding theme of “Openness, Trust, and Cooperation”, the 5th WSTDF has come to Guangdong Hong Kong Macao Greater Bay Area for the first time. This year's theme of the forum is “Empowering Development through Science and Technology, Shaping the Future of the Greater Bay Area”. Esteemed guests include Nobel Laureate in Economics Thomas J. Sargent, Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine Thomas Südhof, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, former president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Bai Chunli, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and President of Shandong Association for Science & Technology, Ling Wen. They shared enlightening analysis on topics such as global innovation, science and technology partnerships on the Belt and Road Initiative, medicine development, and green energy transformation. Chen Qingquan, an Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering (UK), hosted the keynote report section.
Many were invited to engage in high-level talks including lively and passionate exchanges featuring Yang Xueming, Member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Vice President of Southern University of Science and Technology, and head of Shenzhen Free Electron Laser Project; Zhao Zhentang, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Director of Shanghai Synchrotron Radiation Facility (SSRF) Science Center; Feng Donglai, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the director of National Synchrotron Radiation Laboratory in Hefei; Song Yonghua, Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering (UK), President of the University of Macau; and Eiji Kako, senior professor of High Energy Accelerator Research Organization, along with other renowned directors of major scientific installations. The 5th WSTDF also announced the top ten cutting-edge new technologies in chemistry and the top ten directions for industry development for Guangdong Hong Kong Macao Greater Bay Area.
The WSTDF is jointly organized by the China Association for Science and Technology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the People’s Government of Guangdong Province, and Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government, with generous support from the International Council for Science, World Federation of Engineering Organizations, and more than ten other international and national institutions. Until November 26, 11 parallel forums will be carried out alongside the main event, including the World Digital Economic Forum, Intelligent Manufacturing and Innovation Development Forum, and Biomedicine and Life Health Development Forum. More than 200 academics and professionals from 21 countries and regions will conduct in-depth communication on topics including the digital economy, green innovations, and intelligent manufacturing in an effort to discuss the future development of a civilization of science and technology.
