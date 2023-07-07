Linguitronics Included in World’s 100 Largest Language Service Providers for the 9th Straight Year, Coming 80th in 2023
SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CSA Research, an independent market research organization for the global language service industry, released its list of the Largest Language Service Providers 2023 in June this year. Thanks to the company’s technological competencies and language expertise, Linguitronics was included on the list for the ninth consecutive year, rising to 80th overall, thus cementing the company's status as one of the premier LSPs in the Asia Pacific and demonstrating the company’s strong foundations and pursuit of excellence amidst the challenges of the post-pandemic era.
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformations throughout the world, leading to rapid technological advancements in many different industries. For example, 2023 has been a milestone year for the development of artificial intelligence (AI), and the demand for corporate digital transformation and AI applications has skyrocketed. Over the years, Linguitronics has actively pursued the research and development of multilingual content management technology and AI language models for many years, which means the Linguitronics team is ideally positioned to offer more elite customized services as well as faster and more convenient language solutions. This means clients can keep up with global trends and establish themselves in global markets.
Linguitronics has been part of the language service industry for 30 years. By constantly refining the company’s service guidelines and talent recruitment mechanisms, a uniform quality control and project management workflow has been successfully implemented. Furthermore, Linguitronics has introduced technology-based operational models and created teams of language experts with a broad range of specialties. This allows Linguitronics to continuously make significant contributions to interlingual and intercultural communications in topics such as green energy and construction, rail transit, digital finance, biotechnology and medicine, semiconductors, game localization, fashion and leisure, and corporate annual and financial reports.
Linguitronics was awarded the ISO 17100:2015 Translation Services certification in 2022 as a result of the aforementioned rigorous operational processes. In the future, Linguitronics will continue to work hand-in-hand with partners to pursue further success, facilitate communications by leveraging the company’s language expertise and technological strategies, and help enterprises keep a finger on the pulse of the world to expand both locally and globally.
About Linguitronics
Linguitronics is proud to be powered by people. The team at Linguitronics is equipped with exceptional expertise in languages and is highly enthusiastic towards language services. This allows them to think outside the box and provide clients with optimal solutions that are customized for the clients' needs, thereby enhancing the clients' satisfaction and creating value. Linguitronics provides clients with a full range of A-to-Z™ language services and solutions, including translation, interpretation, localization, transcreation, technical communication, copywriting, language asset management, desktop publishing and editing, multimedia post-production, and other services. Linguitronics has provided language services to many globally renowned Fortune 500 firms. The company has offices in Taipei and Shanghai, as well as strategic partners in locations such as Japan, South Korea, and Europe.
