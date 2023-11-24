Submit Release
Alexander Novak holds talks with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar

24 November 2023

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held talks with Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar in Ankara.

The ministers discussed natural gas deliveries, along with cooperation in electrical and nuclear energy.

Alexander Novak invited Alparslan Bayraktar, as well as other representatives of the Turkish government and business, to take part in the Russian Energy Week on September 26-28, 2024, as part of the intergovernmental dialogue and efforts to showcase developments in energy equipment production and technology.

