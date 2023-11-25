Independent Filmmaker Showcases Talent From Burning Man's Skinny Kitty Camp in His Latest Movie
Dozens Of Fire Performers And Acrobats Are Utilized In Stylistic Horror/Action Film
What other film has world-class fire performers and acrobats that can also actually act? We can't wait for everyone to see it.”LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent filmmaker, Bryan Brooks, has drawn inspiration from the most unexpected of places - the annual Burning Man festival - for his latest movie, "Wrecker” (2022). After spending 16 years as a member of the Skinny Kitty Camp at the festival, Brooks has showcased the unique abilities of dozens of camp members in this independent horror/action film.
— Madrid Amora Mora
Brooks, known for his avant-garde style and unconventional storytelling, has been a regular attendee of the Burning Man festival. The festival, renowned for its celebration of art, self-expression, and community, has consistently fueled Brooks' creative instincts.
The Skinny Kitty Camp, a vibrant hub of artists and performers at the festival, particularly caught Brooks' attention. The camp is known for its eclectic mix of fire performers, acrobats, and thespians who come together each year to create a unique spectacle of art and performance.
"I’m constantly blown away by the energy, passion and sheer talent at the Skinny Kitty Camp," said Brooks. "The performers don’t just perform, they tell a story, each has a unique tale to tell. I knew I had to bring these people to the screen."
"Wrecker" is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, and YouTube Movies. Brooks cast dozens of Skinny Kitty Camp members, including Madrid Amora Mora, a classically trained Shakespearean actor and last year's leader of the fire performers, also known as the 'Shin'. Previous years' Shin, Amanda Grace, a close personal friend of Brooks, also performed last year with Madrid and has played the role of Shin for several years. Amanda lent her hand to help Brooks with several scenes during filming. Other camp members that played an integral role in the film include fire performers Leo Stewart, Becca Keller, Gillian Platt, Jen Gray, Ashley Kerr and dozens more. Nathanial Stoner, a fire breather, provided some of the most dangerous feats seen in the film. Bryan Arnold and Billy Hetherington, fellow actors who run The Willits Shakespeare Company, were given prominent roles in the film as well.
The Burning Man community has shown immense support for Brooks' project, with many expressing their excitement to see their skills reflected on the big screen. The Skinny Kitty Camp, in particular, is thrilled at the prospect of their performers being used in a feature film.
"We're incredibly excited about Bryan's project," said Madrid Amora Mora, an actor and fire performer that shares top billing with Brooks in the film. "We believe that 'Wrecker' will be a big success. I mean, what other film has world-class fire performers and acrobats that can also actually act? We can't wait for everyone to see it."
Brooks' artistic horror/action movie, "Wrecker," is a unique cinematic experience blending art, performance, and storytelling in a way that truly encapsulates its audience. As the film world eagerly watches this innovative project, one thing is certain - Bryan Brooks' Burning Man experience has ignited a creative flame that is lighting up the silver screen.
Bryan Petersen
Chrome Phoenix Studios
+1 213-793-6115
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Official Trailer “Wrecker” (2022)