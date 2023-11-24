MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, November 13, 2023, to Monday, November 20, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, November 13, 2023, through Monday, November 20, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 43 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Glock 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Kenneth Keels, of no fixed address, 29-year-old Reuben Harris, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., 26-year-old Tyrone Timothy Ball, of Southeast, D.C., 18-year-old Jamari Sampson, of District Heights, MD, 31-year-old Andreus Decarlos Womack, of Southeast, D.C., 25-year-old Alontez McCoy, of Southeast, D.C., 36-year-old Tashia Janay Snead, of Southeast, D.C., 24-year-old Malcolm Elijah Malik Jackson, of Suitland, MD, and 35-year-old Derek Arnaldo Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Entry, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-187-058

A Beretta Xtra-Grain Wood 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 800 block of 16th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-187-082

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Two Smith & Wesson .38 caliber handguns were recovered in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-187-358

A FNH Scar-L 6mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 4400 block of H Street Southeast. CCN: 23-187-580

A Ruger SR40C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Anthony White, Jr., of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-187-582

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Gales Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Ezra Kadeem Griffith, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-187-709

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 36th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Receiving Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-187-765

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun and a Girsan Regard MC 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 35-year-old Linette Jones, of Southeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Leonard Taylor, Jr., of Riverdale, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-187-775

Thursday, November 16, 2023

An Eagle Arms .38 caliber revolver and two 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handguns were recovered in the 3600 block of 16th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-188-048

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Staples Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Xzavea Raheem Israel, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-188-130

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 52nd Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-188-184

Friday, November 17, 2023

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Donnell Thomas , of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Leaving after Colliding, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-188-356

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-188-561

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, a FN Five-Seven 5.7x28mm caliber handgun, and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 4700 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Javon Williams, of Northeast, D.C., 20-year-old Keion Michael Brown, of Northeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-188-814

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of E Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Allen Harris, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Jeremiah Hughes, of District Heights, MD, for Robbery, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Firearm during a Crime of Violence, Receiving Stolen Property, Theft First Degree, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-188-867

Saturday, November 18, 2023

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-188-918

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of M Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-189-192

A Taurus G3C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Kenodre Fields, of Spartanburg, SC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-189-211

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Derrick Edward Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-189-260

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Jabari Haney, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-189-279

A 9mm caliber “Ghost” handgun was recovered in the intersection of North Capitol Street and Pierce Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Wilbur Assyiran Gray, III, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-189-356

A Ruger Five-Seven 5.7x28mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-189-373

Sunday, November 19, 2023

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Cravin Carvell Johnson, of Germantown, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-189-426

A Taurus G2 Millennium 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Dominic Leslie Patrick, Jr., of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Driving under the Influence, and No Permit. CCN: 23-189-489

A Colt Remington revolver was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-189-513

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-189-678

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 57th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Corey Lee Dozier, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-189-679

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-189-791

A James Madison Tactical AR-15 assault rifle was recovered in the 2700 block of N Street Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Armed Carjacking. CCN: 23-189-828

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-189-835

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1600 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Davon Maurice Parker, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Burglary One, Receiving Stolen Property, Fugitive from Justice, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-189-869

Monday, November 20, 2023

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 62nd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Desmond Lemonte Alsbrooks, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-190-302

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###