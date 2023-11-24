Arrest Made in a Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce a man has been arrested for a lewd act in Northeast, DC that occurred on Thursday, November 16, 2023, in the 700 block of 2nd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:04 am, the suspect was standing outside of the listed location. The suspect exposed himself to a large group of people inside of the location. The suspect fled the scene.

On Thursday, November 23, 2023, 43-year-old Lawrence Jordan, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts. During the arrest, an unregistered firearm was in Mr. Jordan’s possession. He was also charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

CCN: 23187866