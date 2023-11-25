Mia Challis Set to Shine in Upcoming American projects
The award-winning Australian-Macedonian actress will start shooting in the United States in 2024.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Australian-Macedonian actress Mia Challis is set to dazzle Hollywood with her leading roles in two highly-anticipated feature film projects.
Challis, who recently enjoyed a memorable role in 'FBI: International' and prior to that starred in Netflix global hit 'Clickbait' alongside 'Entourage' star Adrien Grenier, will star alongside fellow award-winning Australian-Macedonian actress Diana Popovska about two sisters on the run from the law in an action-acked feature film. The acclaimed starlet, born and raised in Heath Ledger’s home town of Perth, Australia, won Best Actress at the New York Film Festival during COVID-19.
Challis’ other project marks a continuation of her collaborative relationship with filmmaker Olivia Lubeck, in Lubeck’s next feature film. The duo's previous effort, award-winning film 'The Last Bell….', took home the Grand Jury Prize for Best Short at Mammoth film festival and was nominated at Oscar-qualifying film festival Hollyshorts.
Challis was also notably announced as a cast member in HBO Max/Warner Bros’ hit movie, 'Evil Dead Rises,' alongside Vikings star Alyssa Sutherland.
Challis is repped by Karli Doumanis Management in the United States, and Nerida Moore in Australia.
