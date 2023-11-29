American FootGolf League and local non-profits CARE Coalition and FEAT of Southern Nevada create community sports events
The tournament will feature the first stop of the 2024 AFGL Tour and the 3rd Battle of the Border international competition between Team Mexico and Team USAGLENDALE, CA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American FootGolf League (AFGL) and local community organizers, CARE Coalition and Families for Effective Autism Treatment (FEAT) of Southern Nevada, will join forces for a one-of-a-kind tournament at Chimera Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada, Jan. 26 - 28. The tournament will feature both the first stop of the 2024 AFGL Tour and the 3rd Battle of the Border international competition between Team Mexico and Team USA. More than a hundred AFGL and international players are expected to play over two days to determine the winner of the Las Vegas Open, Sat. and Sun., Jan. 27 – 28, with tee times starting at 10 a.m. and event activities lasting until 5 p.m. or later. The Battle of the Border tournament will be Fri. Jan. 26, featuring 27 players from the United States and Mexico playing a team event that will include alternate shot and four-ball formats, starting at 11:30 a.m.
The Las Vegas Open is the first stop of the Road to Great Britain, which is a series of three events where players will qualify to play in the Jansen Cup (FootGolf’s version of the Ryder Cup) in Scotland in Aug. 2024.
This tournament weekend is a community-sponsored event, and the public is invited to attend and encouraged to participate in event experiences including the FootGolf Putting Challenge, FootGolf Long Drive Challenge, which is hitting a soccer ball down the fairway, and FootGolf Pro-Am 9-hole Challenge sponsored by CARE Coalition and FEAT of Southern Nevada in partnership with AFGL. The Pavilion at Chimera Golf Club will be transformed into a fan zone experience with vendors, sponsors, auction item displays, nonprofit partner tables, and interactive activities. The AFGL will have a registration table for people to join the amateur local adult, senior, or senior+ league, as well as a youth league registration. There will also be spectator areas where Chimera Golf Club and Slice 19 Bar and Grill will have food and beverage carts and tables so fans can enjoy a true tournament atmosphere. To top it off, there will be raffle drawings, an online auction, and prizes for participants.
FootGolf is a low-barrier, inclusive sport that involves kicking a soccer ball down the fairway of a golf course into larger cups located on the fringe of the golf green or in non-landing areas of golf fairways. Four different categories play in each tournament: Men 18-45, Senior Men 46 to 55, Senior Plus Men 56 and older, and a Women’s Category (18 and older).
Special thanks to our nonprofit and initial tournament sponsors:
▪ Nonprofit Sponsors: CARE Coalition and FEAT of Southern Nevada for partnership and collaboration to make this community tournament event possible.
▪ Monetary Sponsors: Organized TravelTM; Innovative Research and Analysis LLC, Eagle Grit; and Strategic Progress, LLC.
▪ In-kind Donation Sponsors: Chimera Golf Club and Slice 19, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Aviators, FotoFun TV, CharityWorks, Charity Safaris, Charity Vacations, Catena Safaris Argentina, and Travel Set Go!, and DSC Consulting.
About the AFGF
The American FootGolf Federation (AFGF) is a 501c3 non-profit organization and the governing body and exclusive member of the Federation for International FootGolf (FIFG) in the United States. The AFGF promotes and governs the sport of FootGolf, focusing on Youth, Amateur, and the National FootGolf team. The American FootGolf League (AFGL) runs the major league tour with over 16 stops around the country, as well as providing golf course operators with the official equipment, help with course design, and necessary advice and support to introduce the sport of FootGolf as a new activity in their facilities.
