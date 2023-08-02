ESPN Spotlights the FIFG 2023 FootGolf World Cup

ESPN announces the worldwide broadcast of the 2023 FootGolf World Cup Welcoming the world of FootGolf to Orlando

The broadcast will let the world see the magic of this growing sport with video coverage of the recent FIFG FootGolf World Cup Orlando 2023.

ESPN will showcase the world’s best footgolfers who competed on some of FootGolf’s most beautiful and challenging courses.” — Laura Balestrini, President, American FootGolf Federation