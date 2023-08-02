ESPN Spotlights the FIFG 2023 FootGolf World Cup
The broadcast will let the world see the magic of this growing sport with video coverage of the recent FIFG FootGolf World Cup Orlando 2023.
ESPN will showcase the world’s best footgolfers who competed on some of FootGolf’s most beautiful and challenging courses.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ESPN, the “Worldwide Leader in Sports,” adds another international sport to its showcase of sporting competitions worldwide, presented by the American FootGolf Federation (AFGF).
— Laura Balestrini, President, American FootGolf Federation
On Friday, Aug. 4, ESPN will, for the first time, broadcast and stream highlights of the Federation for International FootGolf (FIFG) FootGolf World Cup Orlando 2023, held this past May 27-June 6 on the Evermore Resort Grand Cypress and Disney’s Palm golf courses in Orlando, FL.
ESPN’s FootGolf special uses video content produced by CTV Sports, which streamed the event live on its app over the 10 days of competition. It includes the champions from six categories:
Men: Bence Bacskai, Hungary
Women: Lucia Cermakova, Slovakia
Senior Men: Jan Aksel Odden, Norway
Men’s Team: France
Women’s Team: Japan
Men’s Senior Team: Argentina
CTV’s CEO Mike Ferreira adds, “To grow a sport, the world needs to see how exciting and passion-filled it is. The CTV Sports app (available in Apple and Android stores) made it free and accessible. But now, by partnering with ESPN, the image of the game of FootGolf will be seen by a much larger audience.”
“FootGolf is the ultimate hybrid sport combining the skills of futbol (soccer) with the elegance of golf,” says American FootGolf Federation president Laura Balestrini. “ESPN will showcase the world’s best footgolfers who competed on some of FootGolf’s most beautiful and challenging courses.”
Check your local ESPN listings to schedule, watch, stream, or record the “2023 FootGolf World Cup” at 11:00 PM EDT on Friday, Aug. 4, and 3:00 AM UTC on Tuesday, Aug. 5.
Also, check out the article published in the National Golf Course Owners Association’s June/July issue of “Golf Business Magazine” by golf business journalist Harvey Silverman. You’ll enjoy some first-hand observations of the event featuring 972 athletes from 39 countries.
About the FIFG: The Federation for International FootGolf is the world’s governing body for the sport of FootGolf. Its primary function is to promote worldwide recognition of the sport of FootGolf. In addition, it oversees international development and growth to ensure equitable play for all players. To reach a goal of fair play for all, the FIFG established the international rules of play and the constitution of FootGolf, under which all members agree to abide.
About the AFGF: Founded in 2018, the American FootGolf Federation (AFGF) is a 501c3 non-profit organization and the governing body and exclusive Federation for International FootGolf member in the United States. The AFGF promotes and governs the sport of FootGolf, focusing on Youth, Amateur, and National FootGolf teams as well as providing golf course operators with the official equipment, help with course design, and necessary advice/support to introduce the sport of FootGolf as a new activity in their facilities.
