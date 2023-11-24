Christmas Remembrance Ceremony set for Dec. 2 at Illinois Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, November 24 - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host the annual Christmas Remembrance Ceremony for Illinois soldiers listed as prisoners of war or missing in action (POW/MIA) during the Vietnam War on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Illinois Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield.





The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., and it's open to the public.





Family and friends of soldiers will have the opportunity to hang handmade, heart-shaped ornaments with the names of loved ones on a tree near the memorial. The Black Tiger Honor Guard will serve as the color guard. The names of the POW/MIA soldiers will be read aloud, and the ceremony will also include music courtesy of the Land of Lincoln Chorus.



