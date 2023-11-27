Selvatica, The Adventure Tribe, Offers Unforgettable Experiences in the Jungle of the Riviera Maya
Selvatica, the adventure park in Cancun, is a park operator with a global presence and the number 1 Dolphin company in the world.
If you are looking for an adventure with adrenaline, excitement, and fun, Selvatica is the option at the Riviera Maya cenote route.”CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selvatica, the adventure park in Cancun and member of The Dolphin Company family, a park operator with a global presence and the number 1 Dolphin company in the world, is located in the heart of the lush Mexican jungle and is the ideal destination for intrepid explorers who are in search of strong emotions and deep connections with nature.
— said Ulises Manjarrez, General Manager of Selvatica.
The name Selvatica evokes the spirit of belonging to the jungle and represents just the place where magic and adventure intertwine. Over the years, this community has positively impacted lives through the memorable experiences it provides, away from the hustle and bustle of the city and crowds. Explore the adventure that best fits your preferences among the three tours offered at Selvatica, each brimming with adrenaline and challenges!
Each tour is designed to satisfy different levels of daring, skills, and preferences.
Selvatica Platinum (GIMME ALL)
This tour consists of seven activities allowing visitors to release their adventurous spirit: ten zip lines, tarzania, bungee swing, 4x4 off-road, swimming in a private cenote, aquazip, and superflight.
The duration is approximately six and a half hours, to live a day full of adrenaline.
Selvatica Gold (OFFROAD)
With this tour, you can do five activities: ten zip lines, tarzania, swimming in a cenote, aquazip, and 4x4 ATVs.
Its approximate duration is four and a half hours, the necessary dose of adventure and relaxation in the middle of nature.
Selvatica Silver (EXTREME CANOPY)
The Extreme Canopy package is an ideal choice if you prefer not to engage in the off-road experience.
Ten zip lines.
Tarzania.
Swimming in a cenote and aquazip, with a duration of three to four hours.
The ideal time to face fears and challenges.
Round-trip transportation is included only on Saturdays and Sundays from Cancun and Playa del Carmen for Extreme Canopy, Offroad, and Gimme All tours.
As for food, all tours include a light lunch at the end of the tour, which usually consists of chicken fajitas, refried beans, and iced tea or water.
Additionally, reserving 48 hours in advance is recommended due to the limited availability of spaces.
Some important recommendations to consider are the following:
The age to participate in the activities is three years old.
An adult must accompany children under 16 on all attractions.
It is recommended to wear closed-toe shoes or comfortable water shoes.
Some activities are not recommended for pregnant women, people with recent injuries, back, heart, or blood pressure problems.
In addition, they have Exclusive Promotions for Quintana Roo residents!
Selvatica celebrates the connection with the local community by offering special discounts for residents of Cancun, Isla Mujeres, Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen, and the Riviera Maya so they can experience the excitement of the zip line tour in Cancun, Riviera Maya in addition to the extreme adventures with exclusive prices. It is necessary to keep an eye on the official website and social networks, as you can get up to 30% discount by booking online and in advance.
Selvatica also contributes to sustainability with its “Seed of Life” program because, with your visit to Selvatica, you not only live an incredible adventure but also contribute to the sustainability of the planet. Through the Selvatica “Seed of Life” program, has planted more than 300,000 trees, absorbing almost 8 million tons of CO2 annually.
Everyone who visits this adventure park will be part of the tribe, reducing their carbon footprint by planting a seed that, with proper care, will grow and help the planet breathe better.
“If you are looking for an adventure with adrenaline, excitement, and fun, Selvatica is the best option. They will be able to get to know the Mayan jungle while facing their fears and enjoying the freedom of flying on our zip line circuit,” said Ulises Manjarrez, General Manager of Selvatica.
Selvatica is the ideal refuge to discover the most daring side of the jungle on the best zip line tours in Cancun, leaving the crowds behind, defying fears, and entering the magic of the jungle.
About Selvatica
Selvatica, an adventure park in Puerto Morelos, has offered authentic, exciting experiences in a natural environment since 2005. It provides visitors with tours outside their comfort zone, with a high dose of adrenaline, education, and entertainment within a 100% themed and safe environment. It offers zip lines, bungee swings, ATV rides, swimming in a cenote, and activities immersed in the Quintana Roo jungle. Proudly part of The Dolphin Company family, a park operator with a global presence and the #1 Dolphin company in the world. For more information, visit https://www.selvatica.com.mx/es/
About The Dolphin Company
For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a park operator with a global presence, has provided “The Experience of a Lifetime” to more than 21 million visitors in its 32 parks and Dolphin habitats around the world.
With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences while raising awareness about the importance of animal welfare, preservation, and care of the environment. For more information, visit www.thedolphinco.com
Public Relations Department
The Dolphin Company
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Selvatica, Cancun Riviera Maya in the Cenote Route