Weed And Whiskey TV Announced as Lead Media Partner for the Third Annual Texas Cannabis Roundup
EINPresswire.com/ -- The cannabis community is abuzz with excitement as Weed And Whiskey TV is officially announced as the lead media partner for the highly anticipated Texas Cannabis Roundup. This landmark event, set to take place on August 1, 2024, at the renowned Longhorn Icehouse in Dallas, is produced by Daulton O'Neill's Greenlight Events, a trailblazer in cannabis event production.
Weed And Whiskey TV, a pioneering media outlet known for its in-depth coverage and innovative approach to cannabis and lifestyle broadcasting, will bring its unique flair and expertise to the event. The partnership underscores the growing importance of the cannabis industry in Texas and highlights the economic opportunities in the Lonestar State.
“We are thrilled to be the lead media partner for the Texas Cannabis Roundup. This event is a cornerstone in the cannabis community, and we look forward to showcasing the vibrant culture and groundbreaking developments in the industry,” said Jerry “J-Man” Joyner, founder of Weed And Whiskey TV and the host of Weed And Whiskey News.
The Texas Cannabis Roundup is not just a celebration but also a convergence of thought leaders, enthusiasts, and top industry executives. The event promises an engaging lineup of educational talks, networking opportunities, and entertainment, all set against the backdrop of one of Dallas' most iconic venues.
Buck'A Buzz of J And A Consumable Products, has renewed its role as a VIP sponsor for the event. Known for its innovative cannabis-infused products, Buck'A Buzz’s involvement is set to elevate the attendee experience, offering a taste of their latest offerings, and contributing to the event's dynamic atmosphere.
“Having core sponsors like Weed And Whiskey TV, and Buck’ A Buzz this early in the game is a significant mile stone for us. We are committed to delivering a high-quality, impactful event for the cannabis community,” said Daulton O'Neill of Green Light Events.
The Texas Cannabis Roundup is poised to be an unforgettable event, marking a significant moment in the cannabis movement in Texas. Attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early to this historic event. For more information, visit https://www.texascannabisroundup.com and follow Weed And Whiskey TV on social media for the latest updates.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
