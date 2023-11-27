Frontline Healing Foundation announces Champions fore Charity Donations Campaign Kick-Off in sync with Giving Tuesday

The Frontline Healing Foundation kicks off a Champions fore Charity Donations Campaign on Giving Tuesday with 107% Impact Donations supported by the Valero Texas Open Golf Tournament. For all donations made through the Frontline Healing Foundation's Champions fore Charity page, there will be a 107% Impact (Donation + a 7% Match by the Valero Texas Open). The Frontline Healing Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization built to unite the power of social responsibility, sustainability, and the healing of our warrior class (Active Duty, Veterans, and First Responders). The Frontline Healing Foundation subsidizes the cost of treatment for warriors for substance abuse through inpatient and outpatient treatment, sober living, MeRT Brain Treatment, and K9s. Jordyn Jureczki, Frontline Healing Foundation CEO/Board Member, U.S. Navy Veteran and Former Law Enforcement Officer, announces their Champions fore Charity Donations Campaign.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In sync with Giving Tuesday, the Frontline Healing Foundation 501(c)(3) non-profit organization announces their 2023 – 2024 Champions fore Charity Campaign Kick-off supported by the Valero Texas Open Golf Tournament. Their goal is to raise $100,000 in donations to support financial scholarships for frontline protectors (military, veterans and first responders) struggling with substance abuse, PTSD and co-occurring issues.For all donations made through the Frontline Healing Foundations' Champions fore Charity page, there will be a 107% Impact (Donation + a 7% Match by the Valero Texas Open Golf Tournament), which is a great way to make year-end donation dollars go further. This additional match will help Frontline Healing Foundation subsidize the cost of treatment for substance abuse through inpatient and outpatient treatment, sober living, MeRT Brain Treatment, and K9s.Frontline Healing Foundation CEO/Board Member, U.S. Navy Veteran and Former Law Enforcement Officer Jordyn Jureczki explains, “We are grateful to the Valero Texas Open for helping us heal our military, veterans and first responders with a 107% Impact for donations. The purpose of the Foundation is to assist Warriors who may not have insurance or the means to fund their healing. Our goals are to help heal our frontline protectors so they can become self-reliant after our support ends, and help build upon and strengthen relationships within communities.”This Frontline Healing Foundation campaign is being supported by the Valero Texas Open Golf Tournament that will be held in San Antonio, Texas (April 1-7, 2024). Overall, their “Champions fore Charity is a fundraising program that provides participating charities and schools the opportunity to generate contributions through the Valero Texas Open.” Because of the PGA Players, sponsors and volunteers participating, the Valero Texas Open is able to raise significant amounts of money for charity...with a record-breaking $23M raised in 2023.In 2022, the Frontline Healing Foundation funded addiction and PTSD treatment for 112 warriors (military, veterans and first responders) with the average financial support being $9,555. Every donation can make a difference, no matter how small.Suggested Donations for this Frontline Healing Foundation2023 - 2024 Champions fore Charity Campaign include:- A $25,000.00 donation Fund one Warrior through inpatient treatment.- A $5,000.00 donation Fund one Warrior through outpatient treatment or MeRT Brain Treatment or K9.- A $1,000.00 donation Fund one month of Sober Living for a Warrior.WHERE TO DONATEPlease donate to the Frontline Healing Foundation and maximize donation dollars with a 107% Match by the Valero Texas Open through April 7, 2024, here:ABOUT: The Frontline Healing Foundation, formerly known as Warriors Heart Foundation, was built to unite the power of social responsibility, sustainability, and the healing of our warrior class (Active Duty Military, Veterans, and First Responders). This foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports programs that address the unmet needs of suffering servicemen and women. Frontline Healing Foundation subsidizes the cost of treatment for substance abuse through inpatient and outpatient treatment, sober living, MeRT Brain Treatment, and K9s. The purpose of the Foundation is to assist our Warriors who may not have insurance or the means to fund their healing. https://frontlinehealingfoundation.org/ ABOUT: The Valero Texas Open, first played in 1922, is the 3rd oldest PGA TOUR tournament. It’s only younger than the Western Open (1899) and Canadian Open (1904). If you include the U.S. Open (1895) managed by the USGA, and the PGA Championship (1916) managed by the PGA of America, then the Valero Texas Open is the sixth oldest professional tournament worldwide. The Valero Texas Open is the oldest professional golf tournament to be held in the same city its entire existence. In 2022, the Valero Texas Open celebrated its 100th anniversary. https://valerotexasopen.com/history/

