Free Counselling Expands to Children and Youth at Second Saskatoon Location

CANADA, November 25 - Released on November 24, 2023

Family Service Saskatoon is the newest organization to launch free, rapid access counselling to children and youth and their caregivers. The launch is part of the Government of Saskatchewan's $1.7 million in new annual funding to Family Service Saskatchewan to expand its Rapid Access Counselling Program.

Young people can access support for challenges ranging from stress and depression to family conflict, addictions and domestic violence.

"The ability to quickly connect young people with the health services they need is crucial for improving the wellbeing of our communities across the province," Saskatoon Riversdale MLA Marv Friesen said on behalf of Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod. "Today's expansion of rapid access counselling to children and youth is another good example of how we are expanding services so that more people get the help they need, which is an important focus of our new Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions."

Children and youth will be connected to any ongoing supports they may need.

"We are pleased to expand rapid access counselling to children and youth in Saskatoon," Family Service Saskatoon Executive Director Janine Baumann said. "The need for counselling for children and youth is high in our community and this service will allow us provide fast and effective support. We're here to support children, youth, and their caregivers every step of the way."

The first child and youth rapid access counselling location in Saskatoon opened at Navera Community Connections in June.

In total this year, the province is providing Family Service Saskatchewan with $3.2 million in annual funding: $1.7 million in new funding for expanding rapid access counselling services to children and youth, and $1.5 million to provide ongoing services to adults and families.

Please visit www.counsellingconnectsask.ca to find services near you or book a virtual session through the website.

Since May, counselling services for children and youth have launched in Regina, Saskatoon (Navera Community Connections), Weyburn, Estevan, Carlyle, Oxbow, North Battleford, Yorkton, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Humboldt and Kindersley. Additional communities will be announced in the coming weeks.

Under the province's new Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions, rapid access counselling for children and youth will expand to all 24 locations of Family Service Saskatchewan where these services are currently available for adults.

The Ministry of Health is investing a record-high total of $518 million for mental health and addictions services in 2023-24. The new Action Plan is supported by funding that will total $49.4 million when fully implemented in the fifth year of the plan.

