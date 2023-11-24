More Nurses Will Benefit from Student Loan Forgiveness

CANADA, November 25 - Released on November 24, 2023

Today, the provincial government is expanding the Saskatchewan Loan Forgiveness for Nurses and Nurse Practitioners program to five mid-sized communities. The newly eligible communities are Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, Yorkton and The Battlefords.

“We need every one of our nurses to serve the needs of residents across Saskatchewan, through their skill, their leadership and their compassion," Advanced Education Minster Gordon Wyant said. “This expansion will help with recruitment and retention efforts and is a positive step forward in addressing the need for more nurses in our communities.”

This initiative supports Saskatchewan's Health Human Resources Action Plan by providing incentives to work in areas of the province with high recruitment needs. Previously, eligible applicants must have been working in a designated rural or remote community with a population of less than 10,000.

"This initiative will not only alleviate financial burden but also encourage myself and other nursing students to see a future where we can stay and serve our community of Prince Albert as registered nurses," University of Saskatchewan fourth year registered nursing student Precious Alozie said.

Nurses and nurse practitioners who have started employment in the newly designated communities on or after January 1, 2023, may be eligible to receive up to $20,000 of Saskatchewan student loan debt forgiveness.

"If it weren't for the support of student loans, attending Saskatchewan Polytechnic wouldn't have been possible," Saskatchewan Polytechnic second year practical nursing student Jeda Jones-Hancock said. "I'm from a rural community and my goal is to work in places like Rosthern or Prince Albert. Knowing I'll have less debt after I graduate eases the burden of academic and financial stress as I complete my studies."

Since the program began in 2013, over 550 nurses have received nearly $1.7 million in student loan forgiveness.

Nursing graduates may also be eligible for various financial supports to help fund their education and connect them to careers in Saskatchewan's health system. Supports include Clinical Placement Bursaries, the Saskatchewan Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive, the Graduate Retention Program and Saskatchewan Student Aid.

To learn more about the Saskatchewan Student Loan Forgiveness for Nurses and Nurse Practitioners, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/student-loans/loan-forgiveness-for-nurses-and-nurse-practitioners.

