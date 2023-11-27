Building Brand Awareness from the Ground Up: How MatsDirect's Logo Mats Enhance Corporate Identity

About

About Matsdirect UK Limited: Established in 1993, Matsdirect UK Limited has its roots deeply entrenched in over 15 years of prior experience in the flooring industry. Emerging from extensive expertise in various flooring types, treatments, and installations, the company evolved into the matting sector, ensuring a comprehensive flooring spectrum. Based in Bury, Lancashire, Matsdirect operates from over 10 manufacturing facilities spread across the UK, Europe, and the USA, delivering a diverse range of premium Suremats products. What truly sets Matsdirect apart is its genuine commitment to clients. Guided by sincerity, transparent pricing, and quality assurance, the company provides solutions even if it means guiding customers elsewhere. The ISO 9001 certification further attests to the company's unwavering quality standards. In instances of discrepancies, Matsdirect’s policy is clear: rectify with utmost dedication, ensuring customer satisfaction. Their reputation, bolstered by 25 years of consistent growth and loyalty from clients, stands as a testament to their unmatched service and product excellence. Innovation is at the core of Matsdirect. By designing and manufacturing Suremats products based on customer feedback, the company remains at the industry's forefront, always adapting to evolving needs. For matting solutions that truly matter, trust Matsdirect UK Limited. Reach out at +44 (0)161 797 6785 or email sales@matsdirect.co.uk.

