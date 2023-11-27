Building Brand Awareness from the Ground Up: How MatsDirect's Logo Mats Enhance Corporate Identity
MatsDirect Enhances Brand Impact with Custom Logo Entrance Mats - Merging Aesthetics, Practicality, and Compliance.UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MatsDirect, a leader in custom matting solutions, today announced the continued success of its logo entrance mat product line, emphasising the significant role these mats play in enhancing corporate identity and building brand awareness.
In today's competitive business landscape, making a lasting first impression is crucial. MatsDirect understands this and has developed a range of logo entrance mats that not only uphold a company's reputation but also protect its brand identity right at the entrance.
Recognizing the importance of a strong, visible company logo, MatsDirect's mats offer an effective branding solution, especially in the entrance area where visibility is most impactful.
The company's diverse range includes custom-made printed nylon and polyester fabric mats with nitrile rubber backing, ensuring sparkling clarity for logos with a multitude of colour options.
This feature allows for precise brand representation, crucial for businesses aiming to make a striking first impression. These mats are not just visually appealing but also practical, being hardwearing and fully washable at 40 degrees, ensuring the design remains vibrant over time.
Safety and accessibility are paramount in MatsDirect's designs. All logo mats comply with the BS8300 DDA (Disability Discrimination Act) regulations, ensuring that they accommodate all customers and visitors, including those requiring movement aids such as wheelchairs.
The mats can fit snugly within matwells or lie flat on existing floors, offering options like rubber gripper backing for carpets and smooth backing for hard floors to prevent slipping.
The range also includes natural and synthetic coir options, ideal for smaller entrances, and full colour printed Corpromat modules for larger, busier entrances. These mats are designed to suit various needs, from the natural appearance of coir to the full branding potential of Corpromat, which allows for an unsplit logo display even in areas with primary rubber matting systems.
MatsDirect's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction is further reflected in its ISO 9001:2015 accreditation, demonstrating its ability to consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements while continually improving its processes and products.
In summary, MatsDirect's logo entrance mats serve as a fundamental branding tool, combining aesthetics, practicality, and compliance to enhance corporate identity and leave a lasting impression from the ground up.
Mr Christopher Bleakley
Matsdirect UK limited
+44 161 797 6785
info@matsdirect.co.uk