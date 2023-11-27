Building Brand Awareness from the Ground Up: How MatsDirect's Logo Mats Enhance Corporate Identity

Entrance Matting

Entrance Matting Systems

Logo Mats

Logo Mats

MatsDirect Enhances Brand Impact with Custom Logo Entrance Mats - Merging Aesthetics, Practicality, and Compliance.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MatsDirect, a leader in custom matting solutions, today announced the continued success of its logo entrance mat product line, emphasising the significant role these mats play in enhancing corporate identity and building brand awareness.

In today's competitive business landscape, making a lasting first impression is crucial. MatsDirect understands this and has developed a range of logo entrance mats that not only uphold a company's reputation but also protect its brand identity right at the entrance.

Recognizing the importance of a strong, visible company logo, MatsDirect's mats offer an effective branding solution, especially in the entrance area where visibility is most impactful​.

The company's diverse range includes custom-made printed nylon and polyester fabric mats with nitrile rubber backing, ensuring sparkling clarity for logos with a multitude of colour options.

This feature allows for precise brand representation, crucial for businesses aiming to make a striking first impression. These mats are not just visually appealing but also practical, being hardwearing and fully washable at 40 degrees, ensuring the design remains vibrant over time​.

Safety and accessibility are paramount in MatsDirect's designs. All logo mats comply with the BS8300 DDA (Disability Discrimination Act) regulations, ensuring that they accommodate all customers and visitors, including those requiring movement aids such as wheelchairs.

The mats can fit snugly within matwells or lie flat on existing floors, offering options like rubber gripper backing for carpets and smooth backing for hard floors to prevent slipping​.

The range also includes natural and synthetic coir options, ideal for smaller entrances, and full colour printed Corpromat modules for larger, busier entrances. These mats are designed to suit various needs, from the natural appearance of coir to the full branding potential of Corpromat, which allows for an unsplit logo display even in areas with primary rubber matting systems​.

MatsDirect's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction is further reflected in its ISO 9001:2015 accreditation, demonstrating its ability to consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements while continually improving its processes and products​.

In summary, MatsDirect's logo entrance mats serve as a fundamental branding tool, combining aesthetics, practicality, and compliance to enhance corporate identity and leave a lasting impression from the ground up.

Mr Christopher Bleakley
Matsdirect UK limited
+44 161 797 6785
info@matsdirect.co.uk

You just read:

Building Brand Awareness from the Ground Up: How MatsDirect's Logo Mats Enhance Corporate Identity

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mr Christopher Bleakley
Matsdirect UK limited
+44 161 797 6785 info@matsdirect.co.uk
Company/Organization
Matsdirect UK limited
Unit 2, Bolholt Industrial Park
Bury, BL8 1PL
United Kingdom
+44 161 797 6785
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About Matsdirect UK Limited: Established in 1993, Matsdirect UK Limited has its roots deeply entrenched in over 15 years of prior experience in the flooring industry. Emerging from extensive expertise in various flooring types, treatments, and installations, the company evolved into the matting sector, ensuring a comprehensive flooring spectrum. Based in Bury, Lancashire, Matsdirect operates from over 10 manufacturing facilities spread across the UK, Europe, and the USA, delivering a diverse range of premium Suremats products. What truly sets Matsdirect apart is its genuine commitment to clients. Guided by sincerity, transparent pricing, and quality assurance, the company provides solutions even if it means guiding customers elsewhere. The ISO 9001 certification further attests to the company's unwavering quality standards. In instances of discrepancies, Matsdirect’s policy is clear: rectify with utmost dedication, ensuring customer satisfaction. Their reputation, bolstered by 25 years of consistent growth and loyalty from clients, stands as a testament to their unmatched service and product excellence. Innovation is at the core of Matsdirect. By designing and manufacturing Suremats products based on customer feedback, the company remains at the industry's forefront, always adapting to evolving needs. For matting solutions that truly matter, trust Matsdirect UK Limited. Reach out at +44 (0)161 797 6785 or email sales@matsdirect.co.uk.

Matsdirect UK Limited

More From This Author
Building Brand Awareness from the Ground Up: How MatsDirect's Logo Mats Enhance Corporate Identity
MatsDirect's Suremat Quality Reinforcing Brand Identity and Enhancing First Impressions with Custom Logo Entrance Mats
MatsDirect UK Sets the Gold Standard in Entrance Matting with the SureMats brand
View All Stories From This Author