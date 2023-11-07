MatsDirect UK Sets the Gold Standard in Entrance Matting with the SureMats brand

UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MatsDirect UK has long been recognized for its superior entrance matting systems. In its latest stride, the company sets a new benchmark in the industry with its SureMats range – the exemplar of safety and quality in entrance matting systems for commercial spaces.

In the quest for enhancing safety, SureMats stand out with their meticulous design and construction, which go beyond mere aesthetics to ensure each step within a building is as safe as it is stylish.

A Pioneering Approach to Slip and Fall Prevention
Recognizing that slip-and-fall incidents are a leading cause of injury in public areas, SureMats are crafted with an unwavering focus on safety. The brand promises peace of mind for property owners, mitigating the risk of accidents and potential legal disputes related to in-premises injuries.

Adverse Weather? No Problem
With the unpredictable British weather, SureMats are a frontline defense, boasting remarkable moisture-absorbing capabilities that keep indoor floors dry and secure, even during the wettest seasons.

A Clean Sweep for Cleanliness
The fight against dirt and debris is won at the door with SureMats. Their exceptional trapping efficiency means reduced cleaning frequency and a prolonged lifespan for internal flooring, setting a new standard in cleanliness and maintenance.

Elevating Air Quality Indoors
Going unnoticed but not unappreciated, SureMats play a crucial role in improving indoor air quality by intercepting dust and pollutants at the entrance, a benefit that is especially important in healthcare and high-purity environments.

Customization Meets Functionality
SureMats offer a dual advantage – they are a visually appealing medium for branding while enhancing safety. Customizable options allow for a seamless integration of business branding into functional safety design.

Choosing What's Best for Your Entrance
MatsDirect UK guides clients in selecting an entrance matting system that suits their specific needs, focusing on material quality, endurance, and environmental suitability. With manufacturing locations across the UK, Europe, and the USA, alongside ISO 9001 certification, the SureMats line is synonymous with trust and quality.

The Difference That Matters
"Quality matting is the first step towards ensuring a safe environment," states Chris Bleakley CEO of MatsDirect UK. "With the SureMats brand, customers are not just choosing a mat; they're opting for a difference they can see and feel underfoot."

For detailed information about the SureMats difference and how MatsDirect UK can enhance your space's safety and aesthetics, visit https://www.matsdirect.co.uk/

About

About Matsdirect UK Limited: Established in 1993, Matsdirect UK Limited has its roots deeply entrenched in over 15 years of prior experience in the flooring industry. Emerging from extensive expertise in various flooring types, treatments, and installations, the company evolved into the matting sector, ensuring a comprehensive flooring spectrum. Based in Bury, Lancashire, Matsdirect operates from over 10 manufacturing facilities spread across the UK, Europe, and the USA, delivering a diverse range of premium Suremats products. What truly sets Matsdirect apart is its genuine commitment to clients. Guided by sincerity, transparent pricing, and quality assurance, the company provides solutions even if it means guiding customers elsewhere. The ISO 9001 certification further attests to the company's unwavering quality standards. In instances of discrepancies, Matsdirect's policy is clear: rectify with utmost dedication, ensuring customer satisfaction. Their reputation, bolstered by 25 years of consistent growth and loyalty from clients, stands as a testament to their unmatched service and product excellence. Innovation is at the core of Matsdirect. By designing and manufacturing Suremats products based on customer feedback, the company remains at the industry's forefront, always adapting to evolving needs.

Matsdirect UK Limited

