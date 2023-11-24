Globalsat Group was recently awarded in the Performance category at the Rumo Supplier Awards in Brazil

Flavio Franklin y Marcus Moraes - Premio Rumo 2023

The accolade, granted by Brazil's largest railway operator, Rumo, acknowledges the significance of Globalsat Group as a strategic partner.

We are proud of this distinction. This project provides security, reliability, and significantly reduces costs, as a result of optimizing operations” — Flavio Abrantes Franklin, Country Manager of Globalsat do Brazil

CURITIBA, PR, BRAZIL, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rumo, the largest railway operator in Brazil, presented Globalsat Group, the first pan-American satellite telecommunications services company, with the Performance award at its annual supplier awards ceremony. The tribute recognizes the strategic importance of Globalsat Group as a partner, highlighting the company's efforts to evolve to meet Rumo's growing and sophisticated mobile communications needs.

Providing logistics services for railway transportation, port elevation, and storage, Rumo operates 12 transshipment terminals, six port terminals, and manages approximately 14,000 kilometers of railway tracks. These extensive railways cover the states of Paraná, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Goiás, and Tocantins. Their asset base consists of over a thousand locomotives and 28,000 wagons.

Rumo established the supplier awards program to recognize partners demonstrating excellence in the supply of materials and services. The evaluation considers performance-related indicators, including performance, management, safety, compliance, integrity, and innovative ideas, aligned with Rumo's DNA.

Globalsat do Brasil was honored in the Performance category in the Technology and Operational Services segment. The joint project enables precise real-time tracking of each train and reliable voice and data communication between drivers, maintenance teams, and the Control Center, yielding immediate results.

Before implementing the solution, messages between drivers and control centers took an average of ten minutes to reach their destination. The speed and reliability of communications provided by the new satellite solution ensure access to uninterrupted high-quality connectivity, facilitating the transfer of telematic, voice, and video data, allowing precise real-time tracking of each train and communication between drivers, maintenance, and regional control centers.

Flavio Abrantes Franklin, Country Manager of Globalsat do Brazil, participated in the award ceremony and stated, "We are proud of this distinction. This project provides security, reliability, and significantly reduces costs throughout the railway network, with an estimated monthly savings in the millions as a result of optimizing operations."

Presented annually, the Rumo Supplier Awards recognize best practices driving continuous improvement in processes and promote full alignment with Rumo's mission.