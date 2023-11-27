Chris Yogerst, Renowned Film Historian and Author, Commands the Spotlight During "The Warner Brothers" Book Discussion

Chris Yogerst speaks with George Feltenstein, during speaking engagement at the Burbank Public Library. Chris Yogerst captivates an audience during a speaking event at the Burbank Public Library. Chris Yogerst welcomes tour guides in the Warner Bros. lot during speaking engagement at the Burbank Public Library.

In his latest book, "The Warner Brothers," Chris Yogerst showcases his storytelling talent by delving into the lives of Hollywood's iconic family.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Yogerst, an acclaimed author and renowned film historian, took center stage, dazzling a packed house at the Burbank Public Library on Thursday, November 16, from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm (PST) for an event celebrating his latest literary sensation, "The Warner Brothers."

An audience of over 100, including Warner Bros. employees and Warner family members, witnessed the magic of Yogerst's storytelling prowess. George Feltenstein, a luminary in the industry, proclaimed the book "the best book written about the Warner brothers," igniting a spark of excitement among the captivated crowd.

In a poignant moment, Jack Warner Jr.'s daughter, still grappling with her father's historic departure from the family business, thanked Yogerst for championing her father's legacy. Also at the event was a recently retired animator who began his career at Warner Bros. with the legendary Chuck Jones (of Looney Tunes fame). He shared stories of the Warner brothers and added a touch of nostalgia to the evening. The animator confirmed the legend that Jack Warner was so ignorant about their animation unit he once thought Warner Bros. owned Mickey Mouse, informed Yogerst. Studio tour guides, always looking for fresh insights, also attended the event and eagerly immersed themselves in the rich tapestry of "The Warner Brothers."

Yogerst said in an interview with My Burbank that his love and admiration for the Warner brothers began "with falling in love with their topical, hard-hitting, fast-paced films. From there, I learned that the movies represented the brothers in myriad ways. The brothers were the ultimate underdogs, and their films always managed to represent such figures throughout history."

Chris Yogerst is a versatile author, columnist, and media historian renowned for his exploration of the social and cultural impact of popular culture. With a keen eye for detail, his research illuminates how popular culture reflects and shapes societal norms, providing vital context for understanding the complexities of our modern world. Yogerst's expertise has garnered recognition in various media outlets, including NPR, The Times of London, Utah Public Radio, Wisconsin Public Radio, and numerous podcasts.

"Chris Yogerst provides a wonderfully detailed, carefully researched, and compulsively readable account of the Warner brothers, reanimating their endlessly fascinating and instructive family story, widening the scope of previous scholarship, and securing for good their rightful place in the pantheon of motion-picture history."

~Noah Isenberg, author of We'll Always Have 'Casablanca': The Life, Legend, and Afterlife of Hollywood's Most Beloved Movie

To learn more about Chris Yogerst and his legendary work, click here: https://www.chrisyogerst.com/