Aesthetic Record Launches LeadAR: A CRM, Sales, and Marketing Platform Built for Aesthetic Practices

LeadAR makes it easy to build & execute your marketing plans in a single platform.

LeadAR empowers Aesthetic Practices to move Patients from lead to lifetime with sophisticated, AI-driven marketing tools that are easy to use.

DALLAS, TX, USA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Record, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for aesthetic practices, announced today the launch of its new CRM, sales, and marketing platform, LeadAR. This robust platform is designed to empower Aesthetic Practices with powerful tools to boost lead generation, build brand loyalty, streamline patient communications, and manage their online reputation.

Aesthetic Record launched LeadAR in an early access beta program with 100 Aesthetic clinics beginning in March 2023. Over the last six months, the commercial product has been optimized for medical aesthetic practices, especially those using both Aesthetic Record and LeadAR. LeadAR and Aesthetic Record are natively integrated, offering a seamless and comprehensive solution for Aesthetic practices using both softwares. This integration unlocks a multitude of benefits, including enhanced ROI management, targeted marketing campaigns, segmentation of treatment data, and insightful monitoring of client lifetime value. By combining the power of LeadAR and Aesthetic Record, practices can take their patient engagement and marketing efforts to the next level.

"We are thrilled to introduce LeadAR to the Aesthetic industry. This platform is a game-changer, providing AR clients and beyond with the sophisticated marketing tools Practices need to excel in today's competitive landscape, and at an affordable price point," said Tiphany Hall, CGO at Aesthetic Record. "With LeadAR's native integration with Aesthetic Record, users can harness the full potential of their treatment data, create tailored marketing campaigns, and track the success of their efforts, all in one place."

LeadAR streamlines the functionality and benefits of multiple, specialized marketing tools into one unified platform, saving money and rapidly increasing efficiency without sacrificing quality. Some of LeadAR's key features include:

- AI-Powered Enhancements: LeadAR leverages artificial intelligence for content creation, review management, and communications. These AI enhancements save time and resources, allowing practices to focus on what matters most—providing exceptional patient experiences.

- Streamlined Communication: The platform facilitates seamless and automated communication with leads and patients, helping practices maintain strong relationships and ensuring the right information is delivered at the right time.

- Online Reputation Management: LeadAR enables practices to easily request, monitor and manage their online reviews and reputation, helping them maintain a positive digital presence and attract new patients.

- Enhanced Lead Generation: The platform offers integrations with Meta, TikTok, WhatsApp, Shopify and Google so practices can reach potential patients and turn them into loyal clients.

- Targeted & Automated Marketing: LeadAR provides powerful marketing capabilities, allowing practices to fully automate, create and execute targeted campaigns that resonate with their audience.

New LeadAR clients can choose from three subscription options with different combinations of features and account management as well as data migration from existing systems. All new clients are enrolled in a robust onboarding program, Essential8, which includes a fully online academy coupled with live coaching calls to accelerate the traditional time gap between sign-up and "go live." With LeadAR, Aesthetic Practices can unlock the full potential of their marketing efforts with the combined power of AI and automations to ultimately grow their businesses. To learn more about LeadAR and how it can benefit your practice, visit www.MyLeadAR.com.

About Aesthetic Record

Aesthetic Record is a HIPAA-compliant Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system and complete Practice Management solution created for Medical Spas, Dermatology, Plastic Surgery and Wellness Clinics. AR provides end-to-end workflow integration from online booking to treatment & charting, checkout and KPI reporting. Practices can also leverage HIPAA-compliant telehealth, cloud-based eRX, and the Virtual Clinic Suite to expand their geographical footprint beyond their physical space. In addition to full supply chain management, the Aesthetic Record Marketplace, an eCommerce platform built specifically for Aesthetic providers, is the fastest, most cost-effective way to shop for practice essentials, supplies and services from a single site.