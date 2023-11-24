Submit Release
Congratulatory Message from EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç on the Occasion of the 24 November, Teachers’ Day

The Rector of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç released a congratulatory message on the occasion of 24 November Teachers' Day. In his message, Prof. Dr. Kılıç stated the following:

"Each individual embarks on their educational journey after reaching a certain maturity in the womb. They learn the fundamental knowledge of the world during their early, middle, and higher education under the supervision of parents and, later, teachers. They gain information about the geography they live in and the culture they are part of, and they are brought up in the specific field they wish to pursue their careers.

Education is undoubtedly the cornerstone of a society, and the teachers who fulfill this important mission hold a significantly vital place in all our lives. While our teachers bring us up, they spend such effort that regardless of how many years pass, we can never forget their names and some memories from the classroom. This is because of the immense contributions of our teachers in our lives. Teachers not only impart knowledge but also contribute to shaping our future. On the 40th anniversary of our Republic and 24 November Teachers' Day, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all our teachers who have brought our country and us to these days with their patience, love, and dedication. I respectfully commemorate our Supreme Teacher, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and our dear teachers who passed away while performing their duties.”

