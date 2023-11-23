Submit Release
Autumn statement of intent?

Jeremy Hunt has framed the autumn statement as the biggest tax cut in British history, but do the chancellor's sums add up? The podcast team crunch the numbers and discuss what Hunt's big day in parliament told us about the state of the economy, what the government is trying to do, and when the next general election might take place.

Giles Winn, a former Treasury special adviser, joins the podcast team to reveal what really goes into planning a big fiscal statement – and trying to secure a set of positive headlines.
 

