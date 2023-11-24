Submit Release
News Search

There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,556 in the last 365 days.

Consumer price index (CPI) for October 2023

MACAU, November 24 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for October 2023 (105.02) grew by 1.10% year-on-year. The increment was attributed to dearer charges for eating out, rising tuition fees, as well as higher prices of clothing and gasoline; yet, the rise was partially offset by falling airfares and lower rentals for dwellings. Among the various sections of goods and services, the price indices of Clothing & Footwear, Education and Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rose by 5.36%, 5.06% and 2.79% year-on-year respectively, whereas the indices of Transport, Communication and Housing & Fuels dropped by 2.70%, 1.62% and 1.04% respectively. The CPI-A (104.46) and CPI-B (105.77) recorded respective growth of 0.94% and 1.30% year-on-year.

In comparison with September, the Composite CPI rose by 0.16% in October. Price indices of Recreation & Culture and Clothing & Footwear registered respective increases of 1.37% and 1.30%. In addition, price indices of Transport and Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rose by 0.39% and 0.18% respectively on account of higher gasoline prices and airfares, along with rising fruit prices and eating out charges. On the other hand, price index of Housing & Fuels dropped by 0.07% attributable to lower electricity charges. The CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 0.15% and 0.17% month-on-month respectively.

For the 12 months ended October 2023, the average Composite CPI grew by 0.85% from the previous period, and the price indices of Education (+9.12%) and Household Furnishings & Services (+4.37%) showed notable growth. The average CPI-A and CPI-B increased by 0.61% and 1.16% respectively over the previous period.

The average Composite CPI for the first ten months of 2023 rose by 0.87% year-on-year. The average CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 0.65% and 1.16% respectively.

DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B relate to about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP12,000-MOP35,999 and MOP36,000-MOP62,999 respectively. The Composite CPI relates to all the above-mentioned households; Housing & Fuels, Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Transport accounted for relatively large proportions of household expenditure, with respective weights of 33.75, 27.94 and 7.84.

You just read:

Consumer price index (CPI) for October 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more