International Coffee Day in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic

International Coffee Day was celebrated in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic under the theme “Promoting the right to a safe and healthy working environment in the coffee supply chains”. Held in Vientiane on 29 September – 1 October 2023 and Luang Prabang on 27 – 29 October 2023, the festival brought together Lao coffee enthusiasts, sellers, suppliers and producers. It raised awareness of safe work in the supply chain through many activities, games and panel discussions.

