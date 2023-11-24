Social security from a Lao farmers’ perspective – Part 1

Kongpeang Phengvilay, a coffee farmer from Dong Village, Laongam district in Lao PDR registered in the National Social Security Fund after district authorities came to her village to explain the benefits of membership. She does not want to become a burden on her children when she grows old.
