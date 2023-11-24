ANY.RUN Black Friday Deals Live: 2-for-1 and Free Threat Intelligence Feeds

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday is here, and ANY.RUN, a cybersecurity company developing an interactive sandbox analytical platform for malware researchers, is ready to unveil their special offers.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Searcher and Hunter are premium ANY.RUN plans. Users who purchase an annual Searcher or Hunter subscription will receive a matching one as a gift for their colleague.

𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦’𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝟑 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐧𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭

For those seeking the ultimate threat hunting solution, ANY.RUN offers an exceptional Black Friday bundle that combines an annual Enterprise subscription with complimentary three months of Threat Intelligence Feeds.

With this offer, you gain access to a private team space, enabling seamless collaboration, as well as a continuous stream of IOCs for both known and emerging threats delivered by Threat Intelligence Feeds to your SIEM.

𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫

ANY.RUN Black Friday special offers start on November 20 at 01:00 AM PST (UTC-8) and end on November 26, 2023, at 11:59 PM PST (UTC-8).

