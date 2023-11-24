Author Eve Carson to be Featured on Close Up Radio

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eve Carson is the author of the book Simple, Safe & Secret: The 1981 Murder of Joan L. Webster. Eve seeks to keep alive the memory of her sister-in-law, Joan Webster, a Harvard Student, who perished in November of 1981, under very suspicious circumstances. Despite being a cold case and meeting resistance at every turn, Eve continues to seek justice for Joan.

“I began researching this case back in 2006, because the former prosecutor announced that he was writing a book about this case.” mentions Eve. “Having understood the case from the beginning, I understood that what he wrote was similar to the story that was promoted through the media. However, it did not match up with documents that I was able to recover.”

“The case is forty-two years old, and no one has been tried or charged with the crime,” explains Eve. “The state of Massachusetts alleged that Leonard Paradiso picked up Joan at Logan Airport, took her to a boat, murdered her, and then dumped her in Boston Harbor. Her body was missing until 1990, when her remains were discovered in a wooded area in Hamilton, Massachusetts – and NOT in Boston Harbor.”

“I had recovered court documents,” adds Eve. “Through those records, I discovered that the boat didn’t exist when my sister-in-law disappeared. The boat sank about four months prior to Joan’s disappearance. Joan had engaged a cab when she arrived at Logan Airport. Her suitcase was in the trunk. She then turned to the cabbie and told him to wait, as she had another person with her. The cabbie tried to load a very heavy suitcase into the trunk of the car. The man, who was much smaller in stature than Leonard Paradiso, that was with her got into an argument with the cabbie of how he was handling the luggage. The man turned to Joan and told her that we, meaning he and Joan, did not want to take this cab. Her suitcase was removed, and they moved to another car that was in line – a blue vehicle.”

However, this lead was suppressed and contradicted what the authorities came up with. “This investigation was a ruse, and that Joan was set up,” infers Eve. “There was malfeasance, planted and manufactured evidence, intimidated witnesses, and witnesses that changed testimony. There was a lot that didn’t fit.”

“Investigators incorrectly connected this to another murder case – the 1979 murder of Marie Iannuzzi, another Boston woman,” recalls Eve. “The cases had no similarity, but I needed to research this case as well, to determine the inconsistencies. Marie Iannuzzi case was asphyxiation by ligature – strangulation. That is not the same cause of death for Joan. The cause of death in Joan's case was blunt force trauma to the head. The only similarity between these two cases was that they both had long dark hair. Evidence in the Iannuzzi case supports this was a wrongful conviction and probably used as a smokescreen to implicate Paradiso in Joan's murder.”

“Boston at that time had a dysfunctional and corrupt legal and law enforcement system,” summarizes Eve. “It wasn’t a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. I believe that Joan was the intended target.”

“Joan was a wonderful person,” recalls Eve. “She was in her second year of graduate studies at the Harvard School of Design for Architecture. She was very level-headed and as sweet as could be, with this infectious giggle. People loved being around her.”

Eve’s passion for this case manifested itself into a book that she authored – Simple, Safe & Secret: The 1981 Murder of Joan L. Webster. This book offers a more detailed account of the events, evidence, and people surrounding Joan Webster. She has dedicated the book in memory of Joan.

While Eve actively calls for justice even to this day, she currently works as a research consultant in an unrelated field.

