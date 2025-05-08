Barry K. Fingerhut of Covenant Learning and Certification Partners Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covenant Learning and Certification Partners, two pioneering education organizations founded by renowned entrepreneur Barry Kent Fingerhut, are setting new benchmarks in education with groundbreaking initiatives concentrating on transforming the educational landscape across the United States. Central to this effort is its robust partnership with the Department of Labor’s Job Corps and a strategic focus on leveraging cutting-edge AI solutions to deliver state-of-the-art certification programs.

A Vision for Empowering Youth

Covenant Learning Solutions is intricately designed to meet the diverse needs of young people aged 17 to 24 who require substantial educational and vocational support. The organization operates under contracts with the Job Corps, a federal program that currently manages nearly 120 centers across the country, emphasizing a holistic education, vocational training, and residential living to uplift vulnerable youth.

The organization runs two main centers, located in Jacksonville and Kittrell, North Carolina, currently hosting nearly 600 students. These centers provide not merely a place to live and learn but offer a formidable chance at transformation and hope for young adults who lack stable homes and face other adversities. At Covenant Learning Solutions, these students receive rigorous training that prepares them for initial placements in the workforce and sets them on a path toward long-term career success.

Amid challenges posed by national policy changes and ongoing scrutiny, Covenant Learning remains steadfast in their missions. Fingerhut emphasizes the importance of maintaining strong operational standards: “We are fully committed to operating effective programs that directly benefit our students. As some Job Corps centers face challenges, we are proud to see results that both meet and exceed expectations.”

With experience as an advisor in job programs in Phoenix, Fingerhut witnessed firsthand the significant impact such initiatives have, especially during crises. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted vulnerabilities, as many participants faced homelessness when centers temporarily closed. Covenant Learning, however, ensured that most students had opportunity to return and continue their education—further illustrating the company’s commitment to their welfare and development.

Certification Partners

The cornerstone of Certification Partners’ success is a rigorous approach to high-stakes certification, ensuring that students not only receive education but also achieve accreditation that commands respect in the job market. The company’s tailored courses cover vital areas of emerging technology, providing learners with a clear career trajectory and meeting the ever-evolving demands of the tech industry.

Through its network, Certification Partners has delivered over two million courses globally, awarding approximately 350,000 certifications to successful participants. This impressive achievement underscores the company’s long-standing dedication to quality education and fostering career readiness.

“Our mission is about more than just disseminating knowledge—it’s about crafting career paths for our students. Our certifications act as a critical stepping stone for those aspiring to reach the pinnacle of their professional fields,” explains Barry Kent Fingerhut, founder. “Our students often find themselves flourishing in esteemed positions within global tech companies.”

Harnessing the Power of AI

Under Fingerhut’s leadership, Certification Partners is at the forefront of integrating AI advancements into educational programming. Currently, the organization is developing new certifications for artificial intelligence—three of which are ahead of most industry standards. Collaborating with expert partners, the company ensures that curriculum content is relevant, dynamic, and forward-thinking, designed to equip students with the skills needed in a rapidly evolving job market.

Interactive Learning Through Living Pop-ups

Adding another dimension to education, Fingerhut has also invested in Living Pop-ups—a revolutionary educational tool that combines literature with interactive technology. By enabling characters from stories to come alive and communicate with younger students, Living Pop-ups have shown to enhance engagement and comprehension, thus fostering a love for reading among young readers. This tool’s focus is to combat educational hurdles that often correlate with limited literacy and higher dropout rates.

As the global landscape of education and work continues to change, Covenant Learning, Certification Partners, and Living Pop-Ups are dedicated to innovating solutions that adapt to these shifts. By staying focused on quality educational experiences and maintaining robust partnerships, the organizations endeavor to open new doors for students and professionals, nurturing talent that will thrive in future-oriented careers.

About Covenant Learning and Certification Partners

Founded by Barry Kent Fingerhut, Covenant Learning and Certification Partners specialize in creating educational pathways and vocational opportunities for youth and young adults alike. Through partnerships with the Job Corps and other initiatives, the organization delivers unparalleled educational services, curricular innovations, and certifications built for the needs of the modern workforce. Under Fingerhut’s leadership, it remains committed to transforming lives through learning, one student at a time.

About Barry K. Fingerhut

Barry K. Fingerhut is a distinguished entrepreneur, investor, and author, dedicated to educational advancement and societal improvement. Through ventures like Certification Partners and Covenant Learning, he significantly impacts young lives, offering pathways to career success and personal growth. As an author, Fingerhut, writing as David Silverman, explores complex themes with thought-provoking narratives.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Barry K. Fingerhut in a multi-part interview with Jim Masters on Friday May 2nd at 10am EST, with Doug Llewelyn on Friday May 9th at 10am EST, with Jim Masters on Friday May 16th at 10am EST, and with Doug Llewelyn on Friday May 23rd at 10am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-renowned-entrepreneur/id1785721253?i=1000706269460

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-274071342/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7ryQeQgnHuK4F37i6I1J1U

For more information about Barry K. Fingerhut, Covenant Learning Solutions, Certification Partners, or Living Pop-Ups, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/barry-fingerhut-8a07a17, https://covenantlearn.com/, https://ciwcertified.com, and https://www.livingpopups.com/

