Personal Consciousness Coach Doris Shannon of Deep Coaching Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doris Shannon is a woman with a mission. She aims to help people connect with their unconscious mind in a way that helps them better understand their behaviors and motivations, and in a way that positively impacts their future. She calls it Deep Coaching and shares proven methodologies that support personal and professional transformations, and she acts as a guide to other coaches who want to take their clients deeper.

Doris says her techniques are most significant for women over 40, who are at a crossroads when self-assessment becomes important. They might be wondering if they are headed in the right direction, or if they have figured out their purpose. They might be looking for a more satisfying relationship or career situation. They might even be trying to become more spiritual or understand the messages they hear from God and their faith community. No matter what the question, Doris helps people to look deeper, and search for their answers deep within.

“The mind is as deep as the ocean and wide as the whole universe. The depth of the mind remains largely unknown. Psychologist Carl Jung was a forerunner in exploring the mind, but today we have yet to grasp its full power. I like to help people activate their untapped powers to influence their mind’s behaviors.”

Before pursuing coaching, Doris was a leader herself, an HR executive at top companies like The Weather Channel. Doris studied the work of others whose research confirms that we can have a conversation with our own mind, and how to tap into the energies of the sub conscious mind. This included the books and teachings of Hal and Sidra Stone PhDs, and their methodology known as Voice Dialogue. Their 35 years of global work confirms we each have the power to identify and dialogue with the mental energies we unconsciously formed, early in life - and now may be holding us back. We can learn how to have conscious conversations that update these energies in our mind and move us forward. As a coach, Doris delights in guiding people to self-facilitate these conversations and then letting them go, so that they can grow becoming the influencer of how their mind is talking to them.

Doris is coming to Close Up to spread the word. She will help listeners realize what a personal consciousness coach is, how they can find and use her programs, and how she can support other coaches’ dream through the network of personal consciousness resources she has found.

“The powerful part is you don’t just learn about this, you experience it! You get step-by-step instructions on how to contact and befriend energetic parts of your mind forming relationships you’ll want to sustain forever. I share a practical toolkit to help you facilitate, sustain, and measure the change you want to see -- in yourself and your life.”

Doris invites individuals from all walks of life to pursue from the inside out - their hopes, dreams and true purpose. You will hear more about this in the podcast.

Close Up Radio recently featured Coach Doris Shannon in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, May 5th at 12:00pm EDT

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-personal-consciousness-coach/id1785721253?i=1000706593016

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-personal-consciousness-274234664/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1Gas3z0tz2cWyhoFqDyKP3

For more information, visit Doris’ website: https://deepcoachingportal.com/

