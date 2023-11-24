Health clinical teams support PG2023

Clinical teams within the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) are currently stationed at all Pacific Games venues and are fully operational, providing first aid treatment, treating mild common illnesses, injuries, and referrals.

The teams are stationed at 6 established clinics at various games villages: St Joseph Tenaru, Don Bosco, KGVI, SINU Panatina, SINU Kukum and St. Nicholas. A fully equipped polyclinic with full staff is on standby for referrals from the satellite clinics in the field.

The clinics will be fully operational for the duration of the Pacific Games.

The Games Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr George Malefoasi said the medical program is a mandatory requirement for the Pacific Games under the PG Act. It is an essential and integral part of this Pacific Games Sol2023.

“The clinics at the Games villages, and sports venue are there to provide first aid treatment, mild common illnesses, injuries, and do referrals. The main three categories of medicine offered at these clinics are general medicine – treat common illnesses, common cold, minor injuries, etc. Sport medicine injuries which include sprained ankle, and fracture etc. And finally, Emergency cases such as stablilisation and referrals to prehospital emergency polyclinic and NRH”, said Dr Malefoasi.

“These services are provided for athletes, games officials and volunteers only at these various sites. They have the capability to diagnose, do limited laboratory investigations and do referrals for cases that need further hospital care”, said Dr Malefoasi.

Sports medicine is an underdeveloped area of medicine related development in the country, however, there is potential for us to develop this further. Our medical staff have interest and passion and the games is a perfect learning opportunity. It has provided insights into areas for capacity development, improving and strengthening areas of gaps in organising and managing such big tournaments, said Dr Malefoasi.

Local Health Staff and USNS Mercy personnels’ posing for a group of photo at the Friendship Hall.

Medical team stationed at the Friendship Hall sports complex (field of play).

(Left – Right) Dr Chris Roraimae, Caris Ilepo RN and Thompson Tete RN looks after the Field of Play Friendship Hall sports complex.

RN Catherine Irofiramo stationed at the Field of Play Golf Club.

Main stadium Back of House (BOC) team (left-right) HM (FMF) Faoian Floriana DNS, Susan Kana’au (first-aider), Wendy Hiriamane (first-aider), HN Damian Hammond DNS, Betty Maesua (team leader) and Dr Jason Itaku.

The Pacific Games Polyclinic at Kukum.

MHMS Press