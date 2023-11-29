Mulana IM obtains SFC license type 1,4,9 with a focus on virtual assets services
Mulana Investment Management Limited has obtained license in Hong Kong to engage in regulated activities of types 1, 4, and 9 with a focus on virtual assets.HONG KONG, CHINA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mulana Investment Management Limited has successfully obtained license from the Security and Future Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong, allowing the company to engage in regulated activities of types 1, 4, and 9. The focus of these activities will be on Virtual Assets (VA). The approval was granted on the 24th of November 2023. The company is dedicated to providing services exclusively to qualified and suitable professional investors. The primary goal is to meet the interests of clients in the realm of VA by offering compliant solutions in a trustworthy and well-informed manner.
Under the type 9 license, the company has the authority to launch 100% VA funds. Additionally, it can provide investment research and advice for VA assets under the type 4 license, as well as distribute third-party VA funds and offer introductory brokerage services for VA assets under the type 1 license.
Recognizing the scarcity of professionals equipped with expertise in both traditional and virtual assets investment, the company aspires to become a talent hub, to attract and nurture individual VA researchers and solo VA portfolio managers, enabling them to thrive with their unique contents and strategies, safeguarded within the relevant VA regulatory framework, ensuring compliance and building trust, effectively reaching the right audience, and scaling in a responsible manner.
"We also seek to expand the investment choices available to investors by distributing high-quality overseas VA funds that meet our stringent due diligence standards," says Qingwen Ren, Director of the company, "Currently, investor’s allocation to VA is relatively small, but we anticipate significant growth in the future. We are committed to collaborating with industry peers to educate investors and raise awareness about blockchain technology and the VA asset class. Our aim is to contribute to Hong Kong's emergence as the world's leading VA center."
Audrey Deng
Mulana Investment Management Limited
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn