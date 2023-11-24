Vietnam Local Specialty Fair 2023 kicks off

VIETNAM, November 24 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Local Specialty Fair 2023 was kicked off by the Hà Nội Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre in Hà Nội on November 23.

The annual fair will run until November 26 on the square of Vincom Mega Mall Times City, Thanh Xuân District, Hà Nội.

The fair is an opportunity for businesses and localities to promote specialty products to consumers, domestic and foreign tourists.

This is also a place for distributors to seek and select goods suppliers, and is an event where consumers can shop and experience the local culture of Vietnam.

With nearly 300 booths, the fair attracts the participation of more than 200 business households and enterprises from 56 provinces and cities nationwide to display their local products and specialties.

Among them are many products with protected geographical indications such as tea products made from leaves of centuries old Shan Tuyet tea trees of the Northwest region, Central Highlands coffee beans, Lý Sơn garlic, or Hòa Lộc mangoes, An Giang palmyra, Phú Quốc pepper and Cà Mau crab.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the fair, Bùi Duy Quang, deputy director of the Hanoi Centre for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion, said 56 provinces and cities participated in this year's fair, with many booths for local specialties, products with protected geographical indications, and high-quality OCOP products.

With the efforts of Hà Nội together with the coordination of other localities and businesses, the Vietnam Local Specialty Fair was an important bridge among manufacturers, distributors and consumers, and is an effective promotion channel for Vietnamese specialty products, Quang said.

The national specialty festival held in Hà Nội was also an opportunity to introduce Việt Nam's specialties, traditional culture and tourism activities of localities to domestic and international tourists, he added.

Many trade connection activities between businesses and major distributors such as Aeon, Lotte, Central and store chains, and many cultural and tourism promotion activities take place within the framework of the fair. — VNS