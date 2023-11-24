Magistral Consulting Selected for Prestigious Stanford Seed Program in South Asia
This opportunity marks a significant milestone for Magistral Consulting and its dynamic top management team.”DELHI, INDIA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magistral Consulting (www.magistralconsulting.com) proudly announces its selection to the esteemed 2024 cohort of the Stanford Seed Program for South Asia. Stanford Seed, an initiative by the Stanford Graduate School of Business, aims to combat global poverty by supporting promising entrepreneurs leading established companies with revenues ranging between USD 300,000 to 15 million. The program identifies and empowers entrepreneurs poised to make a significant impact within their communities through a rigorous selection process involving interviews and assessments.
Under the leadership of CEO Prabhash Choudhary, Magistral Consulting will participate in this transformative program. Alongside Choudhary, the top management of Magistral will undergo an intensive one-year management program encompassing courses in Strategy, Finance, Marketing, and Sales. This leadership team includes co-founder Nitin Kumar, operational heads Tanya Jain, Aman Agarwal, and Utkarsh Kaushik, as well as the Head of Marketing and Business Development, Dhanita Arora, and Head of HR, Shreya Goel.
Expressing his enthusiasm, CEO Prabhash Choudhary stated, "This opportunity marks a significant milestone for Magistral Consulting and its dynamic top management team. With Magistral poised for its next leap, this program equips our team with the essential skills to drive our growth."
Given that over 60% of Magistral’s business emanates from the US market, the association with a reputable American university bolsters the company's brand credibility within one of its most crucial markets.
