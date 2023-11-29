Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division wins three prestigious HR Asia® Awards 2023 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division is celebrating recognition for its unwavering commitment to ensuring employee satisfaction, well-being and development. The company has demonstrated the power of cultivating an inclusive and supportive workplace culture that nurtures professional growth and personal development.

Along with being selected Best Company to Work for in Asia, Hexagon was further honoured with the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Award and the Digital Transformation Award for 2023. Through an independent survey of Hexagon’s employees, HR Asia evaluated the company across six dimensions:

• Talent Development

• Employee Engagement

• Employee Recognition

• Workplace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

• Workplace Wellness

• Digital Transformation

For more than a decade, HR Asia, Asia’s most authoritative publication for Human Resources professionals, has led this prestigious annual awards programme that recognises companies with the best HR practices, high levels of employee engagement and excellent workplace cultures. This year, more than 500 companies from 13 Asian countries participated.

Fabio Yada, Senior Vice President of Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division in Asia-Pacific, said, “Winning the coveted title of the Best Company to Work for in Asia as well as two other awards for DEI and Digital Transformation is an overwhelming endorsement by our people that Hexagon is one of Singapore’s employers of choice and one of the best employers to work for.

“Delivering a fantastic customer experience at Hexagon starts with ensuring our people have a great employee experience. These awards validate our approach to creating a culture of engagement through the continued development of people-first practices in engagement and recognition, training and development, well-being and DEI.

“By embracing all people irrespective of race, gender, ability or other needs, and empowering them to thrive with an interactive and personalised digital platform, we are enhancing our employees’ experience, strengthening our brand and securing our long-term competitiveness,” said Yada.

The evolution of Hexagon’s employee experience is the result of a focused strategy that has been informed by its employees and actioned through a series of programs designed to recognise employee achievements, provide professional growth opportunities, encourage participation in employee networks and support groups (including DEI), and offer support for employee wellness and involvement in Corporate Social Responsibility activities.

Importantly, the company continues to invest in education programs to enable employees to grow and progress their careers. More recently, it has implemented several digital transformations to streamline processes, improve productivity and elevate the employee experience.

