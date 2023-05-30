Hexagon listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Enterprise Asset Management Software

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division announced that Hexagon has been identified as a Representative Vendor for the third straight year in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Enterprise Asset Management report. 1 Vendors included in this Gartner Market Guide have demonstrated their ability to provide software to support EAM customers across a range of asset-intensive industries. The overall EAM software market is estimated to be $1.83 billion in 2023. 2

“We are very pleased that Hexagon has again been included by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the enterprise asset management space,” said Kevin Price, Vice President, Enterprise Asset Management Portfolio Segment, Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division. “Hexagon continues to demonstrate its commitment to meeting the needs of the market, as demonstrated by our recent release of HxGN EAMv12, with more than 150 enhancements, including an expansion of our Asset Performance Management (APM) capabilities.”

In the report, Gartner defines enterprise asset management (EAM) as a business application used by manufacturing and other asset-intensive industries to optimize maintenance and repair of industrial plants and equipment. It is focused on solutions for organizations in asset-intensive industries such as heavy discrete and process manufacturing industries, rail and energy/utilities. Such organizations use EAM software products to address physical asset support requirements. 3

Hexagon empowers your Smart Digital Reality™, a unified, role-based, real-time view of the physical and digital realities across your project and asset portfolio. Hexagon accelerates the digital maturity of your industrial assets, operations, maintenance and security processes to enable improved operational integrity and performance, transforming industrial facilities into more autonomous and sustainable Digital Assets that achieve greater balance with our environment and humanity.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

