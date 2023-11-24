Rotec International at the recent Medica Trade Show in Dusseldorf, Germany
Thrilled by Medica's reception, it's a testament to our team's dedication and innovation, driving us to new heights in global healthcare.”BAIE-DU-FEBVRE, QC, CANADA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rotec International showcased its VersaTech bariatric bed with the intuitive drive assist system VersaDrive at the recent Medica Trade Show in Dusseldorf, Germany. The event, held from November 13 to November 16, brought together leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts of the medical field from across the world, providing a platform for companies like Rotec to demonstrate the lowest bariatric bed in the world. Their bed can go as low as 8 inches (21 cm) from the floor and sustain a maximum patient load of 1100 pounds (500 kg)
This characteristic addresses a critical concern in patient care—fall and injury prevention. Engineered with meticulous precision, our bariatric bed not only offers unparalleled comfort for patients but also significantly reduces the risk of falls, a prevalent challenge in healthcare settings for bariatric patients. The bed's low height facilitates easy access in and out for patients with limited mobility, fostering a safer environment and minimizing the potential for injuries related to falls. This revolutionary patented solution underscores Rotec's commitment to not only pushing the boundaries of medical technology but also prioritizing patient well-being at every step.
Beyond its groundbreaking low height and fall-prevention features, Rotec International's bariatric bed also stands out for its exceptional durability and robust construction. Engineered to withstand the rigors of healthcare environments, this bed is designed with longevity and resilience in mind. Its robust frame and high-quality materials make it an ideal choice for companies specializing in the rental of hospital beds. The bed's durability not only ensures a prolonged lifespan but also enhances its suitability for the demands of continuous use in rental settings. Healthcare providers and rental companies alike can trust that Rotec's bariatric bed will not only deliver unparalleled safety and comfort to patients but will also prove to be a sound and reliable investment over time. This additional dimension of strength and resilience further solidifies Rotec International's position as a leader in providing innovative and practical solutions to meet the diverse needs of the healthcare industry.
Company representatives at the Medica Trade Show engaged in meaningful discussions with industry professionals, potential partners, and curious onlookers. The interactive sessions provided an opportunity for Rotec to not only showcase its technological prowess but also to connect with stakeholders who share a vision for the future of healthcare.
The positive reception at Medica underscores Rotec International's commitment to staying at the forefront of the medical technology landscape. The company's dedication to innovation and excellence was evident in every aspect of its presence at the trade show, from the design of the booth to the expertise of its representatives.
"We are thrilled with the reception we received at the Medica Trade Show," said Miguel Valero, CEO of Rotec. International. "It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the innovative spirit that drives Rotec forward. We believe that the positive response we've garnered at this event will propel us to even greater heights in the global healthcare arena."
Rotec International's participation in the Medica Trade Show was nothing short of a triumph. The positive feedback, industry connections, and recognition received during the event position the company as a leading force in the ongoing evolution of healthcare technology. Rotec’s team is now looking forward its next opportunity to show its bed and meet actual and future partners at Arab Health Trade Show in Dubai from January 29th to February 1st, 2024.
