Climate change and new technologies mean double impact for workers, ILO Director-General underlines

GENEVA (ILO News) – ILO Director-General, Gilbert F. Houngbo, has warned that workers face a double hit from climate change and new technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In a speech to a virtual summit of G20 Leaders, convened by the Indian Presidency, Houngbo also highlighted rising inequality, insecurity and vulnerability. He told the leaders that this made work on improving and protecting skills even more important. “Workers will need new skills in order to adjust and to thrive in the face of these tough transitions,” he said. “The ILO looks forward to providing our assistance to the G20.”

The ILO has pledged to help the G20 address global skills gaps, including by working to develop an international classification of occupations that can create a basis for the mutual recognition of skills qualifications across the G20. The ILO will also work with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to extend their joint skills databases to all G20 countries and beyond.

The virtual G20 Leaders' Summit was held to build on the main outcomes and action points of the G20 Summit that was held in New Delhi in September 2023, and to address subsequent developments.

It was chaired by Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, and attended by the Heads of State and Government from G20 members, the Chair of the African Union, nine invited countries and the heads of some 10 international organizations.

India holds the G20 Presidency until 30 November 2023, after which it passes to Brazil.